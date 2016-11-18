Pegasys joins RSK Group to advance global development goals

Pegasys, a leading Africa-headquartered strategy and management consultancy focused on development impact in emerging economies, is now part of the RSK Group, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions.

It follows the finalisation of a strategic partnership, strengthening both companies' shared commitment to addressing critical global challenges in infrastructure development and natural resource management while leveraging the companies' governance and institutional expertise in legal, financial, environmental, and risk management.

The business is RSK's largest investment in Africa to date, increasing the group's presence in South Africa and supporting RSK's 2030 Global Growth Strategy, which highlights its ambition for significant international expansion.

Pegasys will work closely with RSK's businesses, leveraging RSK's extensive client base and geographic distribution.

As part of the transaction, Pegasys will retain its name, team, leadership, brand, values, strategy and culture while gaining the support and reputation of a much larger partner organisation and benefiting from the additional support to core corporate functions when needed.

With three strategically located offices in South Africa, Pegasys works primarily in the public sector and strongly focuses on transformational development. Key focus areas include climate, energy, resilience, transport, waste and water. Its notable clients include the African Development Bank, the World Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the Green Climate Fund, the Nature Conservancy, and governments in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Pegasys has always had a vision and ambition of being a global brand with a worldwide impact. By becoming part of the RSK Group, Pegasys will expand its international reach, enhance its service offerings and deliver even greater transformative solutions that drive sustainable development on a global scale.

Speaking on the strategic partnership, Pegasys chief executive officer, Dr Constantin von der Heyden, who will continue to lead the business, welcomed the opportunity to work closely with the RSK Group.

"Like RSK, we are focused on a programme of global growth and development, and we are confident that the group, with its strong reputation for identifying and developing sustainable solutions, is the right partner to help us achieve our goals," said Dr Von der Heyden.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his staff, whose commitment and hard work had been instrumental in achieving this exciting milestone, and to all Pegasys clients for their trust and partnership over the years.

RSK Group chief executive officer Alan Ryder said: "Pegasys is a great business with clear alignment to RSK's strategy, culture and values. Its objectives to become a global business that works to address the world's most significant development needs, including sustainability, ring true to everything we stand for at RSK, and I'm excited to support its journey.

"Pegasys comes with very strong leadership and a large team of high-calibre consultants, and we look forward to working with our like-minded colleagues to help our clients achieve their transformative project goals across a range of sectors. In many cases, these are projects with the power to change lives by addressing current and future impacts of climate change, supporting the global energy transition and ensuring clean water for all, along with sustainable food production."

As RSK continues to deliver its ambitious growth strategy, it now comprises more than 200 companies, employing over 15,000 people. The group's annual turnover at the end of FY23 was £1.2bn.



