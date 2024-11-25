New travel index uncovers SA’s best holiday road trip gems

Budget Insurance has launched a new travel index to encourage South African drivers to explore the country’s lesser-known destinations this holiday season.

The index ranks over 100 road trip and staycation spots based on factors like social media activity, Google search trends, and accommodation prices. With a 33% increase in "staycation" searches and growing interest in local road trips, South Africans are shifting focus from international travel to domestic adventures.

The index helps pinpoint top destinations for those seeking a local getaway this summer.

Most popular small-town staycation spots

South Africa’s small towns and scenic staycations cater to all types of holidaymakers, whether seeking adventure, relaxation, or a taste of history. These destinations offer year-round appeal, making them perfect not just for the festive season but for getaways throughout the year.

1. Ballito: South Africa's Coastal Adventure Retreat - Score 87.9/100

For those who’ve always wanted to experience the waves of Australia’s infamous Byron Bay, look no further than Ballito, which tops the list with more than 300,000 hashtags on Instagram.

This beloved beach town on the KwaZulu-Natal coast is known for its stunning beaches and vibrant surfing and surf ski culture. Its laid-back atmosphere attracts families and adventure seekers alike.

2. Oudtshoorn: A Cultural and Natural Oasis in the Desert Landscape - Score 75.9/100

While the USA’s Arizona desert may seem like far-flung wanderlust, the Western Cape’s Oudtshoorn, nestled in the semi-arid Karoo region, also offers a rugged landscape amidst red rock formations.

Generating more than 40,000 monthly Google searches, this SA wonder is famous for its unique wildlife experiences, like ostrich farms and the Cango Caves.

3. Paternoster: Tranquil Coastal Serenity - Score 74.1/100

Paternoster must be doing something right because it has an impressive 135,000 monthly Google searches. The charming fishing village on the West Coast that exudes serenity and beauty, attracts visitors seeking tranquillity and charm. Like Greece’s Santorini, Paternoster offers stunning seaside views and a peaceful atmosphere.

4. Bronkhorstspruit: A Spiritual Hub of Zen - Score 73.6/100

Home to the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple, the largest in Africa, Bronkhorstspruit is perfect for travellers searching for spirituality and tranquillity.

Offering similarities with Nepal’s Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddha, this Gauteng town also boasts a rich Buddhist heritage for spiritual tourism and cultural traditions, and with 60,000 monthly Google searches it’s one to add to your SA bucket list.

5. Hartbeespoort: Adventure and Culture on the Water - Score 71.4/100

For those dreaming of visiting France’s Annecy, consider travelling to the North West’s Hartbeespoort. Nestled between a dam and the Magaliesberg Mountains, this picturesque town is a haven for watersports and outdoor activities.

It has more than 8,000 TikTok posts, thanks to its breathtaking views and lakeside lifestyle, attracting visitors who appreciate adventure and relaxation.

Most popular road trips

For those feeling the call of the open road, these iconic routes will have drivers exploring everything from mountainous landscapes to coastal views.

1. Garden Route, Western Cape – Score: 84/100

The Garden Route, stretching from Mossel Bay to Storms River, is the ultimate South African road trip boasting serene beaches, lush forests, and charming small towns like Knysna.

While here, visitors can kayak at Tsitsikamma National Park, spot whales and seals at Robberg Nature Reserve, and get up close to elephants at Addo Elephant National Park, with 9,900 local Google searches monthly, it’s a bucket list, must-do for road trip enthusiasts.

2. Sani Pass, KwaZulu-Natal – Score: 66/100

Looking for adventure but short on time? Then look no further than the southern Drakensberg’s rugged Sani Pass.

This short but sweet road trip offers a thrilling mountainous drive with jaw-dropping views along the way. This drive boasts 153,300 TikTok posts - proof that this unique experience is being shared globally.

3. West Coast, Western Cape – Score: 51/100

From stunning Langebaan Lagoon to West Coast National Park, there’s no shortage of things to see and do on the West Coast. This road trip is well-known for its natural eruption of wildflower blooms along its pristine coastline.

Perfect for nature lovers, take a break and relax on the beach or spot whales in Paternoster - the third most popular staycation destination in Budget Insurance’s travel index. With 201,000 monthly global searches, it's one of the top three road trip destinations.

4. Midlands Meander, KwaZulu-Natal – Score: 46/100

KZN’s scenic Midlands Meander road trip offers drivers a picturesque journey through lush landscapes, artisanal eateries, quaint villages, and unique craft markets.

Whether basking in the beauty of the Howick Falls, hiking the trails of Karkloof Nature Reserve, or browsing the art galleries at Patterdale Farm, this road trip is a firm favourite on Instagram with over 626,000 hashtags.

5. Wild Coast, Eastern Cape – Score: 27/100

If you’re looking for something a bit off the beaten track and want to log some 4x4 mileage, then the rugged beauty of the Wild Coast offers an unmatched adventure.

This lesser-known gem is perfect for bundu-bashing adventurers seeking unspoiled natural beauty and quiet, uncrowded beaches. It boasts more than 6,000 monthly Google searches in South Africa alone.

Confidence on the road

To ensure drivers can hit the road and take in the excitement of SA’s greatest small towns, Brina Biggs, head of marketing at Budget Insurance shares her top tips ahead of your next big adventure.

Tip 1: Plan your route but stay flexible

“Exploring South Africa by car allows you to stop wherever the road takes you. Flexibility is key, whether it's a scenic coastal drive or a detour through mountain passes. Remember to keep your GPS handy, and plan fuel stops for longer trips.”

Tip 2: Brush up on the traffic laws and road signs

“Did you know driving with your hazard lights on is illegal unless you're stationary? On national roads, the numbers on small pillars can be used as landmarks in case you ever need assistance and are unsure of where you are. Brush up on the local driving laws for your safety. This ensures a more enjoyable and worry-free road trip.”

Tip 3: Road safety first

“While the open road invites adventure, responsible driving is essential. Always wear your seatbelt, don’t use your phone while driving, and stick to the recommended speed limits. Keeping a safe following distance and being mindful of road conditions will keep you safe and let you enjoy the freedom of the journey.”

Tip 4: Take time to savour the experience

“South Africa’s landscapes are diverse and beautiful, from winding coastal roads to dramatic mountain passes. Enjoy the moment, slow down, and take in the scenery, or pull over at a designated lookout point and enjoy the view. You will make lifelong memories.”

Tip 5: Be prepared for the unexpected

“Whether it’s wildlife crossing the road or a sudden weather change, driving in South Africa requires alertness. Always be ready to stop for animals, even if it means pulling over completely. Keeping your vehicle in good condition ensures a smooth and safe adventure wherever you go. So, make sure your vehicle is well-maintained and serviced regularly. “

Finally, Brina adds: “Whether you're chasing adventure, relaxation, or a slice of history, South Africa’s small towns and scenic road trips offer something for every Good South African this festive season. So, gear up and rediscover the beauty in your own backyard… no passport required!”

