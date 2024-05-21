Industries

    Nedbank returns as Platinum Partner for the Top Empowerment Conference marking 30 years of democracy

    Issued by Topco Media
    21 May 2024
    21 May 2024
    Topco Media, a leading B2B media, digital and events company, proudly announces that Nedbank returns as the platinum partner of the highly anticipated Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference scheduled for 17 and 18 July 2024, in Johannesburg. This year's conference holds special significance as it coincides with the celebration of 30 years of democracy in South Africa.
    Nedbank returns as Platinum Partner for the Top Empowerment Conference marking 30 years of democracy

    The theme of the conference, "Africa Rising: Navigating the Path of Inclusive Transformation," embodies the continent's dynamic spirit and determination to overcome challenges while embracing opportunities for inclusive growth.

    Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have Nedbank back as our platinum partner for the second year. Their unwavering dedication to empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission to create a robust platform for thought leaders that aim to drive transformative change in South Africa's business ecosystem."

    Nedbank group executive of group marketing and corporate affairs, Khensani Nobanda, said the conference is an important annual platform for critical discussions, networking and engagement among transformation practitioners in South Africa and across the continent.

    “Nedbank’s involvement underscores our commitment to driving transformation. The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference is an opportunity to reflect on the journey thus far and galvanise society’s key decision-makers on the mission we have ahead of us,” added Nobanda.

    The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference has evolved into a premier event, attracting industry leaders, government officials, and visionaries dedicated to shaping the future of South Africa. With a focus on companies achieving outstanding B-BBEE scorecard ratings, attendees will gain valuable insights and strategies for driving empowerment and transformation.

    Tickets for the conference can be purchased via Quicket. Click here to secure your seat. Join us at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024 and be part of the movement that transforms aspirations into achievements!

    Click on the social media links to follow the conversation and stay abreast of key updates online:

    For event inquiries please contact:

    Lee-Ann Bruce
    Head of brand
    az.oc.ocpot@ecurb.nna-eel
    066 002 3540

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

