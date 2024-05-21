BritBox to cease operations in South Africa by August 2024

Less than three years after its debut, BritBox—the streaming collaboration between BBC Studios and ITV—is closing its operations in South Africa.

This was confirmed by a company spokesperson to Tech Central: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the news that BritBox will be closing in South Africa on 30 August 2024. Subscribers will have the chance to catch up on all their much-loved programming until August.”

According to reports, the streaming service will be refocusing on more established markets where there is opportunity for growth.

This news comes after Netflix last week announced that its ad supported plan now has 40m global monthly users.