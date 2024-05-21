Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicTopco MediaeMediaBrandMappAdvertising Media ForumDomains.co.zaHumanzHellopeterKLAOgilvy South AfricaSauce AdvertisingInvibes AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsOrnicoThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

TV News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    BritBox to cease operations in South Africa by August 2024

    21 May 2024
    21 May 2024
    Less than three years after its debut, BritBox—the streaming collaboration between BBC Studios and ITV—is closing its operations in South Africa.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This was confirmed by a company spokesperson to Tech Central: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the news that BritBox will be closing in South Africa on 30 August 2024. Subscribers will have the chance to catch up on all their much-loved programming until August.”

    Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement and teaming with Jamie Foxx on a new action comedy, Back In Action. Source: Netflix.
    Netflix reaches 40m users for ad supported plan

      16 May 2024

    According to reports, the streaming service will be refocusing on more established markets where there is opportunity for growth.

    This news comes after Netflix last week announced that its ad supported plan now has 40m global monthly users.

    Read more: streaming, Netflix, South Africa, operations, BritBox
    NextOptions

    Related

    Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement and teaming with Jamie Foxx on a new action comedy, Back In Action. Source: Netflix.
    Netflix reaches 40m users for ad supported plan
     16 May 2024
    Source:
    South Africa leads the charge in African music boom
    14 May 2024
    SA comedy nominated in Outstanding Film category
    Giant FilmsSA comedy nominated in Outstanding Film category
    9 May 2024
    Source:
    Lifestyle brands collaborate with Netflix and Bridgerton ahead of Season 3 launch
    7 May 2024
    Source:
    ARB clears MultiChoice of racial stereotyping in streaming ad
     22 Apr 2024
    The dynamic trends shaping Africa in 2024 and its impact on brands for the future
    Omnicom Media GroupThe dynamic trends shaping Africa in 2024 and its impact on brands for the future
    16 Apr 2024
    NWU Chartered Accountancy students excel in 2024 ITC
    North-West University (NWU)NWU Chartered Accountancy students excel in 2024 ITC
    15 Apr 2024
    Source:
    TikTok Ad Awards: Calling South African creatives to shine on the global stage
    15 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz