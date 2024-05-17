Mastercard: Top 5 emerging trends at Arabian Travel Market 2024

Despite the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism in The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is witnessing a remarkable resurgence, with airports and hotels experiencing unprecedented growth in the region's recovery phase.

Source: The Heart of Europe. Floating villas and artificial island living are among the top sought after emerging experiences travellers are longing for.

This is according to Haitham Mattar, managing director, Middle East, Africa and South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, who opened the 31st edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM), under the theme “Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship”.

The vibrant event is held annually in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and welcomes professionals from the global travel industry, generating over $2.5bn of new business over four days.

The opening session entitled “Trends Shaping the Future of Hospitality in the Middle East”, brought together senior representatives from IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriot International, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Banyan Tree Dubai, Mastercard and Silkhaus.

The diverse panel provided a broad perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing today’s hospitality industry.

Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president of market development EEMEA Mastercard commented on the key revelations coming out of this year’s ATM.

Referencing new insights from the Mastercard Economics Institute, which delve into tourism in the six-country region of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, Ajmal said the GCC region stands out as one of the most resilient tourist hubs in its post-Covid recovery.

Source: The Heart of Europe. Strategically located in a self-sufficient holiday destination spanning six islands, The Heart of Europe's transformative destination will seamlessly blend European architectural charm with top-tier hospitality, offering a rejuvenating experience for travellers against the backdrop of tranquil beaches.

The institute reports that during Covid, industry-wide inbound travel spending dropped significantly within the GCC – around 13 percentage points lower than the rest of the world. Tight restrictions, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), affected religious and business travel in the region. However, travel bounced back in 2021 to close this gap.

In 2022, the GCC’s resilience became apparent, and with smaller states leading the charge, the region outperformed the entire international travel industry’s recovery by 40%. It also surpassed the recovery of the top-10 highest-spending destinations by about 60%.

A key highlight remains visitors’ spending habits in Dubai and the KSA in 2022 in comparison to those in London and Paris.

"London and Paris are known for attracting high-spending tourists, but visitors to Dubai in the UAE and to KSA outspent them on payment cards in 2022. On average, visitors to Dubai spent around $300 more per card in 2022 compared with those who visited London or Paris,” Ajmal said.

Emerging trends: Sustainability and AI

What visitors to the region are choosing to spend Dirham on and how they’re choosing to travel, is of even more particular interest. Small and start-up tour-operators would do well to take heed of these trends when curating their travel packages.

"Two trends we have seen coming to the fore in particular from the consumer research are sustainability and AI – particularly among younger travellers under the age of 45," says Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer EMEA at Marriott International. "Being ecologically responsible is moving from being a ‘nice-to-have’ to a ‘must-have’ for many of these travellers and will only become more so."