    Massmart, Walmart partner to secure better prices

    16 May 2024
    Within the current economic environment, consumers are searching for better prices to find relief wherever they can and as a result Massmart is working closely with Walmart’s global buying offices around the world to secure better prices on a wide range of products.
    Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

    This is done through a process that involves Walmart sourcing experts developing a virtual merchandise showroom from which local Massmart buyers can view and select potential items.

    This has the practical impact of identifying new trends, creating opportunities for innovation and securing improved prices.

    Through this partnership, Massmart has been able to expand the assortment under its private brands, while also introducing more Walmart brands to local customers.

    Examples of products that have been sourced in this way span across a range of categories including cookware, microwaves and hand tools.

    Von Stander, global sourcing executive at Massmart says, “The process basically brings Walmart expertise into our buyers offices and is developing practical and meaningful value to our customers. For example, we have just landed a versatile standard Mainstay Hermani mirror that is very popular for student accommodation and is available at Makro, Game and Builders stores for approximately R100 less than our previous retail price.”

    Stander adds that the Massmart focus is on providing quality and affordable, imported products in order to make a meaningful difference to financially constrained consumers, which is exactly consistent with the Massmart powered by Walmart promise to save people money so that they can live better.

    “Given their emphasis on wanting to save money as the cost of living increases, customers have responded very positively to our recent launches, and we look forward to bringing them more of these products in the months to come,” he concluded.

