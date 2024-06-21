Lindile Xoko heads off to Harvard and private equity

Primedia announces that Lindile Xoko who has served as the CEO of Primedia Broadcasting and group chief revenue officer will go to Harvard ahead of his move into the private equity space. Xoko will be stepping down from his roles on 1 July 2024 in order to take advantage of a stint in the academic world, spend some time in Silicon Valley reviewing the latest industry innovations and also to start investing in media and technology on an international scale.

Xoko was a key player in the team that has shaped Primedia’s success over the past three years. Joining the company as broadcasting chief revenue officer in 2021, Xoko demonstrated his ability to respond to Primedia’s culture of innovation and rapid iteration. He deployed Primedia’s ‘first principles thinking’ approach which led to an increase in revenue and market share, entrenching Primedia’s leading position in the radio broadcasting industry.

In recognition of his contribution towards delivering radio revenue growth, Xoko was elevated to the positions of group chief revenue officer and the CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

Reflecting on his time at Primedia, Xoko expressed his gratitude: “I’m grateful for the amazing time that I have had with Jonathan Procter and the brilliant team at Primedia, for the incredible people that I have worked with and for the privilege of serving our listeners and clients. I am eternally proud of what we have achieved together. I am excited to take this with me into the next chapter of my life, building a legacy of creating value.”

Jonathan Procter, group CEO of Primedia, remarked on Xoko’s departure “Lindile brought the disciplined mindset of an engineer into the broadcast space and successfully challenged traditional models. The local media market has to face and beat international competitors like Google, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube etc, on a daily basis, and Lindile courageously led the revenue team at Primedia in this battle. He will always remain a valued member of the Primedia family, and Primedia extends its best wishes to him and his family for his future academic and business pursuits.”