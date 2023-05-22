Marketing & Media Advertising
Advertising Company news South Africa

    Judges of the IAS Agency Credentials Award announced

    Issued by DMASA
    16 Aug 2024
    A panel of respected judges will review all Credentials Award entries, which will consist of the agency’s written credentials document as well as the agency culture.
    The judging panel will be made up of four seasoned and renowned Marketers from leading companies in South Africa – already judging the Assegai Awards - along with international and local intermediaries in the marketer/agency space including:

    Cesar Vacchiano is the president and CEO of Scopen International, responsible for the international expansion of the group. He has developed projects in many countries, and Scopen now has offices in Spain, Portugal, UK, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, China, India, Singapore and South Africa.

    Scopen provides knowledge and identifies demands and future trends for marketers, agencies and media owners. The company’ researchers are focused on the communication, marketing and advertising changing environment. He is the only non-marketer member of the Directors Council in the Spanish Advertisers Association (AEA), Secretary of the Spanish Effectiveness Awards and member of the Jury in other Industry Awards and Festivals.

    Johanna McDowell is CEO of the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS) and founded the IAS in 2006. Johanna has had a long career in advertising, marketing and communications since the early 70s having qualified with a Business and Marketing degree equivalent in the UK. Working both as a client and as an agency person, Johanna is well placed to advise clients and marketing services providers on both the commercial and relationship aspects of long-term contracts.

    Nikki Munsie is business director of the IAS. Nikki has more than 25 years of experience in the marketing and advertising industry with the last 13 years being in a consulting role where she was involved in the development of business and brand strategies with a strong emphasis on cross functional action learning for clients.

    Tebatso Masete project director for the Independent for the IAS. Tebatso has recently completed her post graduate diploma in business management through Unisa. Her key responsibilities at the IAS include the streamlining of processes, ongoing data management as well as the management of the IAS Client and Agency relationship programmes.

    Entries close at the end of August so enter now and don’t miss out.

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
