South Ahh, you will have to hold onto your funny bones just a tad longer for some Aussie Big Comedy!

Big Concerts, fuelled by our local crisp and witty Savanna, announced the South African leg of the Jim Jefferies’, "Give 'Em What They Want", tour initially scheduled for 12 April 2024 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, and 13 April 2024 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square.

Due to some unexpected scheduling conflicts, the shows have been postponed.

Important info: Existing tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled dates. No action is required from the patron. Link to Ticketmaster if a refund is required: https://bit.ly/TicketmasterHelpDesk. Refund request deadline: 30 April, 2024.

Savanna Premium Cider, the iconic 'dry humour' supporter of local and international comedy, has brought comedic relief in the form of global comedy giants like Trevor Noah, Jimmy Carr, Russell Peters, and Eddie Griffin.

Hang tight, a new date will be announced soon, and in the meantime, keep those funny bones primed and ready!

