    Jim Jeffries brought to you by Big Concerts and powered by Savanna Premium Cider postponed

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    9 Apr 2024
    9 Apr 2024
    South Ahh, you will have to hold onto your funny bones just a tad longer for some Aussie Big Comedy!
    Jim Jeffries brought to you by Big Concerts and powered by Savanna Premium Cider postponed

    Big Concerts, fuelled by our local crisp and witty Savanna, announced the South African leg of the Jim Jefferies’, "Give 'Em What They Want", tour initially scheduled for 12 April 2024 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, and 13 April 2024 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square.

    Due to some unexpected scheduling conflicts, the shows have been postponed.

    Important info: Existing tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled dates. No action is required from the patron. Link to Ticketmaster if a refund is required: https://bit.ly/TicketmasterHelpDesk. Refund request deadline: 30 April, 2024.

    Savanna Premium Cider, the iconic ‘dry humour’ supporter of local and international comedy, has brought comedic relief in the form of global comedy giants like Trevor Noah, Jimmy Carr, Russell Peters, and Eddie Griffin. While the comedy genius of Jim Jeffries is delayed, do not despair, there is a whole rollout of comedic relief on the way. Stay tuned to our social media for our latest updates, and exclusive content.

    Hang tight, a new date will be announced soon, and in the meantime, keep those funny bones primed and ready!

    #SiyavannaSA #JimJefferies

    “Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Jim Jeffries brought to you by Big Concerts and powered by Savanna Premium Cider postponed

    Savanna promotes responsible drinking, not for persons under the age of 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or visit www.savanna.co.za.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry, and witty sense of humour.

    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

