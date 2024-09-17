Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    Cherrytree Music Company and Big Concerts announce additional Cape Town Sting 3.0 tour date

    Issued by The Publicity Workshop
    17 Sep 2024
    Due to demand, an additional Sting 3.0 Cape Town concert is now confirmed for 26 March 2025 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest. Tickets go on sale at 9am today from www.bigconcerts.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za.
    17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting is once again shaking things up with the launch of his Sting 3.0 Tour, presented by Cherrytree Music Company and Big Concerts. With virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), Sting will perform the most electrifying hits and rarities from his timeless discography. Another Big Concerts Experience, powered by Hot 102.7 FM, and in association with KFM 94.5.

    The Sting 3.0 Tour kicks off at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on 22 March 2025 and then heads to the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on 25 and 26 March 2025.

    Tickets for the new Cape Town date went on sale at 9am on Monday, 16 September from www.ticketmaster.co.za or www.bigconcerts.co.za.

    Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the frontman and songwriter in the seminal group The Police, Sting has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career. The Sting 3.0 Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalogue through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo and inspired his new song, “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart),” released 5 September on Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records.

    Sting 3.0 South African tour itinerary

    Sat 22 March | Pretoria | SunBet Arena, Time Square
    Tues 25 March | Cape Town | Grand Arena, GrandWest
    Wed 26 March | Cape Town | Grand Arena, GrandWest

    For Sting press inquiries, please contact moc.dreffubycart@ycart.
    South Africa PR contact: Dionne Domyan-Mudie | +27 (0) 833261776 | az.oc.ycnegawpt@ennoid

    big concerts, The Publicity Workshop, Sting
    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
