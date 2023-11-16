Industries

    Icasa Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan and Draft IMT Roadmap published for public consultation

    8 Apr 2024
    The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has published the Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan (Draft Mitigation Plan) and the Draft International Mobile Telecommunication Roadmap (Draft IMT Roadmap) for public consultation.
    Icasa has published the Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan ) and the Draft International Mobile Telecommunication Roadmap for public consultation

    These draft documents aim to ensure proper alignment and coordination of the allocation and assignment of radio frequency spectrum in South Africa.

    The Draft Mitigation Plan, in particular, is required to bring the South African National Radio Frequency Plan (NRFP) in line with the Final Acts of the World Radio Conference 2023 (WRC-23), and, in turn, with the latest Resolutions of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radio Regulations.

    Draft Mitigation Plan

    In the main, the Draft Mitigation Plan, sets out specific changes and requirements for specific radiocommunications frequency spectrums, including those identified for IMT (i.e. spectrum used by mobile licensees) in South Africa, taking into consideration the 2013 and 2019 Radio Frequency Migration Plans.

    Draft IMT Roadmap

    The Draft IMT Roadmap, on the other hand, deals specifically with the Authority’s proposals for the allocation and assignment of spectrum allocated to the Mobile Service and Identified for International Mobile Telecommunication (IMT) systems.

    The Draft IMT Roadmap aims to ensure alignment with the prescripts of the National Radio Frequency Plan (NRFP) of 2021, the Final Acts of WRC23 and the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) Radio Regulations.

    In recent years, mobile broadband services have emerged as the most popular solution for the advancement of broadband technologies and related communication services, thereby encouraging the Authority to put in place critical steps and responses to national expectations, through the IMTR which was last updated in 2019.

    Source: © Breakingpic Radio is in a good place as the latest Radio Audience Measurement (Rams) data shows says the BRC of SA
    Radio thriving in South Africa, says latest Rams data

    4 Apr 2024

    ’Broadband for All’

    A key driver for the deployment of IMT radio frequency spectrum bands is the need to ensure that mobile broadband plays its role in meeting the vision of ‘Broadband for All’ encapsulated in the SA Connect and the National Development Plan 2030.

    Further, “the proposed updates to the Migration Plan and the Draft IMT Roadmap are imperative to meet and comply with the evolving requirements set forth by the ITU, encompassing the Final Acts of the World Radio Conference of 2023 and the ITU Radio Regulations”, says Icasa acting chairperson, councillor Catherine Mushi.

    “With a steadfast commitment to long-term spectrum planning, our aim is to guarantee the optimal allocation of spectrum, prioritising its assignment to those who value it most. This ensures the highest efficiency in spectrum utilisation," adds Mushi.

    Source: Pixabay/Pexels
    #ATF2023: Vodacom joins the space race to beat Starlink

      16 Nov 2023

    Global and regional harmonisation of radio frequency spectrum

    Among other provisions in the current National Radio Frequency Plan of 2021 is the incorporation of globally harmonised frequency bands in the Low, Mid and High ranges identified for IMT Systems to reap the benefits associated with the capabilities of IMT-2020 (5G), IMT-2030 (6G) and beyond, given the ongoing evolution of the generations of mobile technologies.

    “Global and regional harmonisation of radio frequency spectrum is an important initiative that allows South Africa to enjoy the benefits of the economies of scale and scope, and to warrant the introduction of new technologies with greater spin-offs for our people,” states Icasa.

    Source:
    Initial community TV and radio licences evaluation complete

    19 Dec 2023

    Comments on plans

    A copy of the Migration Plan and the Draft IMT Roadmap will be made available on the Authority’s website at Icasa or can be sent via email upon request by any individual or can be collected from Icasa Library at the following address: 350 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Eco Point Office Park, Eco Park, Centurion between 9 am and 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

    Interested persons can submit written representations on the Draft Migration Plan by no later than 4 pm on Friday 31 May 2024 by post, hand or electronically (in MS Word and pdf format) for the attention of Mr Manyaapelo Richard Makgotlho.

    Interested persons can submit written representations on the Draft IMT Roadmap by no later than 4 pm on Monday, 10 June 2024 by post, hand or electronically (in MS Word and pdf format) for the attention of Mr Manyaapelo and Richard Makgotlho.

    Delivery address: Block C, 350 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Eco Point Office Park, Centurion; or by email at rmakgotlho@icasa.org.za and copy jdikgale@icasa.org.za.

    Telephonic enquiries should be directed to Mr Manyaapelo Richard Makgotlho at 012 568 3367 between 08:30 pm and 4 pm, from Monday to Friday.

    Written representations received by the Authority under this notice, will be made available for inspection by interested persons at the Authority’s library and/or the Icasa website.

    Persons making representations are further invited to indicate whether they require an opportunity to make oral representations.

