Howard Audio features in the Loeries rankings 2023!

The Loerie Awards happened in Cape Town last year where Howard Audio had its name on no less than 21 finalists, two Campaign Craft Gold Loeries, a Campaign Craft Bronze and a craft certificate. We always say awards mean nothing…until you win one!

With the official Loeries rankings now released, Howard Audio is very proud to have been recognised consecutively for over a decade. This year we find ourselves being ranked the number three recording studio for audio and radio across Africa and the Middle East. It is an amazing achievement to even be mentioned in the rankings, so this year we wear our bronze metal with pride.

We are even more thrilled that both Adam Howard and our Head of Audio Paul Theodorou have been recognised in the sound design category rankings and Adam Howard once again ranks in the music composer category.

Thank you to all our amazing clients who trust us each week with their audio and music needs.

