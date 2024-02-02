Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaKLADelta Victor BravoRocketseedKantarBizcommunity.comHelmHumanzHuman8OFM RadioAsk AfrikaRand ShowGrey AfricaMediaHeads 360BrandfundiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Production Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Howard Audio features in the Loeries rankings 2023!

    Issued by Howard Audio
    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    The Loerie Awards happened in Cape Town last year where Howard Audio had its name on no less than 21 finalists, two Campaign Craft Gold Loeries, a Campaign Craft Bronze and a craft certificate. We always say awards mean nothing…until you win one!
    Howard&#160;Audio&#160;features&#160;in the&#160;Loeries&#160;rankings&#160;2023!

    With the official Loeries rankings now released, Howard Audio is very proud to have been recognised consecutively for over a decade. This year we find ourselves being ranked the number three recording studio for audio and radio across Africa and the Middle East. It is an amazing achievement to even be mentioned in the rankings, so this year we wear our bronze metal with pride.

    Howard&#160;Audio&#160;features&#160;in the&#160;Loeries&#160;rankings&#160;2023!

    We are even more thrilled that both Adam Howard and our Head of Audio Paul Theodorou have been recognised in the sound design category rankings and Adam Howard once again ranks in the music composer category.

    Howard&#160;Audio&#160;features&#160;in the&#160;Loeries&#160;rankings&#160;2023!
    Howard&#160;Audio&#160;features&#160;in the&#160;Loeries&#160;rankings&#160;2023!

    Thank you to all our amazing clients who trust us each week with their audio and music needs.

    Contact Howard Audio today and get your audio project elevated to the next level!

    NextOptions


    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz