    Howard Audio launches into 2024!

    Issued by Howard Audio
    24 Jan 2024
    24 Jan 2024
    Howard Audio has launched into 2024 with a multitude of exciting projects, ranging from TV and radio final mix to original music recordings. We look forward to another year of creativity and continued collaboration in the dynamic and vibrant world of audio and music.
    Howard Audio launches into 2024!

    2023 was an amazing year for Howard Audio - winning multiple awards in all the facets of our business:

    • Final mix
    • Original music composition
    • Long form audio post
    • Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering
    • Music recording and mixing
    • Music events

    Check out some of our highlights from 2023:

    Our final mix and original music for commercials was recognised at the Loerie Awards - picking up two gold, one bronze and a craft certificate:

    Howard Audio launches into 2024!

    Campaign Bronze for DSTV's "Loadshedding" radio spot for Ogilvy SA

    Howard Audio launches into 2024!
    Howard Audio launches into 2024!

    Campaign Craft Gold Loerie for Boomtown’s “A Million Girls Foundation” radio spot (non-English)
    Campaign Craft Gold (and a Craft Certificate) for Promise and PPS’s “The Forgotten Graduate”

    Some of our longform work form last year included working on films and series for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. Being a Dolby Atmos facility, we can deliver in any format required. Runs In The Family has already won many awards worldwide.

    Howard Audio launches into 2024!
    Howard Audio launches into 2024!

    Series: "The Masked Singer SA" and "Classified"

    Howard Audio launches into 2024!
    Howard Audio launches into 2024!

    Movies: "ROSA" and "Runs In The Family"

    Being the premier recording facility in South Africa, we hosted many artists in our studios, including Grammy Award winners such as:

    • Black Coffee
    • Robert Glasper
    • Nduduzo Makahtini
    • PJ Morton
    • Soweto Gospel Choir
    • Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse
    • Wouter Kellerman

      and many more...
    Howard Audio launches into 2024!
    Howard Audio launches into 2024!
    Howard Audio launches into 2024!
    Howard Audio launches into 2024!

    Call Howard Audio to elevate your next project to the next level.

    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.

