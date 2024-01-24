Howard Audio launches into 2024!

Howard Audio has launched into 2024 with a multitude of exciting projects, ranging from TV and radio final mix to original music recordings. We look forward to another year of creativity and continued collaboration in the dynamic and vibrant world of audio and music.

2023 was an amazing year for Howard Audio - winning multiple awards in all the facets of our business:

Final mix



Original music composition



Long form audio post



Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering



Music recording and mixing



Music events

Check out some of our highlights from 2023:

Our final mix and original music for commercials was recognised at the Loerie Awards - picking up two gold, one bronze and a craft certificate:

Campaign Bronze for DSTV's "Loadshedding" radio spot for Ogilvy SA

Campaign Craft Gold Loerie for Boomtown’s “A Million Girls Foundation” radio spot (non-English)

Campaign Craft Gold (and a Craft Certificate) for Promise and PPS’s “The Forgotten Graduate”

Some of our longform work form last year included working on films and series for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. Being a Dolby Atmos facility, we can deliver in any format required. Runs In The Family has already won many awards worldwide.

Series: "The Masked Singer SA" and "Classified"

Movies: "ROSA" and "Runs In The Family"

Being the premier recording facility in South Africa, we hosted many artists in our studios, including Grammy Award winners such as:

Black Coffee



Robert Glasper



Nduduzo Makahtini



PJ Morton



Soweto Gospel Choir



Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse



Wouter Kellermanand many more...

Call Howard Audio to elevate your next project to the next level.