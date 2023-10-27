Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Industrial & Logistics Property Opinion South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Growth in online retail bodes well for SA's industrial property sector

    By Johann Nell
    6 May 2024
    6 May 2024
    South Africa's industrial property sector is performing well in most key nodes within the Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. New development activity is taking place in these areas as demand for logistics and supply chain functions increases amid the continuing growth of e-commerce in the country.
    Source: 4045 via
    Source: 4045 via Freepik

    Naspers-owned e-commerce group Takealot has made significant investments in warehousing centres not only in Gauteng but also in the Western Cape and, more recently, in KwaZulu-Natal in the Riverhorse Valley node. This comes as international entrants like Buffalo Logistics, which services Asian e-commerce giants Temu and SHEIN, and US e-commerce and tech behemoth Amazon enter the SA market.

    Growth in online retail and its impacts

    As online retail continues to capture a larger share of South African consumer spend, with Rand Merchant Bank projecting a staggering 150% surge in e-commerce transactions by 2025, more businesses have invested in developing an online presence. These online sales come out of warehouses, which is a big driver of new industrial property development.

    The industrial property market has changed over the past 10 years. Instead of light manufacturing or heavy manufacturing, where there has been a reduction in activity due to certain duties falling away on certain commodities resulting in an influx of imports, these spaces are moving towards logistics and supply chain uses.

    Source: Supplied. Industrial property in Paarl that is off-grid, alleviating concerns around load shedding and sporting a low carbon footprint.
    Why the Western Cape's industrial property sector is booming

    27 Oct 2023

    Trend toward high-tech industrial spaces

    At Redefine, for example, our industrial portfolio composition has shifted as a result and is now heavily weighted toward modern logistics and high-tech industrial assets constructed to support supply chain elements, such as distribution, retail warehousing, and logistics operations.

    These types of hi-tech industrial spaces are typically what you will find in key areas like Linbro, Longmeadow, and Midrand in Gauteng, in newer nodes north of Paarden Island and Montague Gardens in the Western Cape, and in Riverhorse Valley in KwaZulu-Natal.

    Furthermore, the exponential rise in data usage as a result of increased e-commerce, remote work, cloud storage, AI and high-speed streaming has fuelled demand for data centres. These now occupy large portions of industrial land, mostly in Gauteng and the Western Cape, Nell says.

    Large areas of land and electrical capacity are needed for these facilities in those important nodes. Data centres consume a lot of energy and land, requiring more space than is usually found in the industrial sector.

    Sustainable and sovereign industrial spaces

    Considering constraints around electricity capacity and water supply in certain areas of the country, and the increasing cost of supply, Nell says tenants require sovereign and sustainable industrial spaces that can function in a node even when infrastructure and municipal services are compromised.

    As such, companies should make investments in various interventions such as solar PV rollouts on buildings and the use of LED lighting, which will significantly reduce kilowatt-hour consumption. This, Nell says, helps ensure energy cost efficiencies and a stable energy supply so that the business occupying that space can continue operations without disruption.

    There's also the challenge of water supply in certain areas, such as Gauteng metros. Just recently, the City of Tshwane issued a supply warning, stating that Rand Water's supply system is “on the verge of collapse,” with water storage for the bulk supplier sitting at below 30%.

    For example, Redefine continues to invest in water security measures at its industrial buildings to provide access to water during outages. These measures include solar power, generators, water harvesting, and storage facilities, and other measures that keep buildings functioning even when the surrounding water infrastructure can't support the building and surrounding node.

    It is essentially about reducing the cost of occupancy and establishing sovereignty; being able to operate irrespective of what's happening around us in the greater node around our buildings. In this way, buildings will stay operational and secure.

    Source: Supplied.
    Airport proximity dramatically boosts industrial property values

    30 Apr 2024

    Opportunities in sustainable real estate

    While many companies are trying to buy the industrial spaces they occupy rather than rent them, Nell says these buildings might eventually be put back up for sale.

    The reason is that managing a real estate portfolio is not their primary function. And, by concentrating on their business while we concentrate on ours, companies can engage in meaningful business when they partner with us. Our goal is to assist companies in implementing efficient and sustainable spaces, which have become increasingly important in the South African environment.

    In conveniently located nodes, and with the support of real estate companies that focus on sustainable energy and water supplies, companies in the online retail sector and beyond can flourish.

    Read more: retail, logistics, e-commerce, property industry, warehousing, industrial property, Johann Nell
    NextOptions

    About Johann Nell

    Johann Nell, Head of Development & Industrial Asset Management at Redefine Properties.

    Related

    Image supplied. Jaco Roux, head of product at South African e-commerce ecosystem, Bob Group, looks at how smaller businesses can compete with big-name online retail stores
    6 lessons small online retailers can learn from big-name online retail stores
     3 days
    Game&#x2019;s 54th birthday celebration with Paul's Homemade Ice Cream&#x2019;s Strawberry Birthday Cake
    Game’s 54th birthday celebration with Paul's Homemade Ice Cream’s Strawberry Birthday Cake
    3 May 2024
    Image supplied. Sasko celebrated Freedom Day with its limited-edition half brown/half white loaf
    Sasko’s half brown/half white limited-edition “freedom" loaf a celebration of Freedom Day
    2 May 2024
    Droppa teams up with Uber Direct to enhance logistics services
    Droppa teams up with Uber Direct to enhance logistics services
    30 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. Brent Collinicos, general manager, Apollo Brands at the opening of Under Armour's first icon store in Sandton City, Sandton, Gauteng
    Under Armour, challenger brand, shows up, launches icon brand house in Sandton City
     29 Apr 2024
    3 ways to maximise your new e-commerce website
    Domains.co.za3 ways to maximise your new e-commerce website
    29 Apr 2024
    Source:
    SA property resilient despite challenging economic conditions - here's why
     29 Apr 2024
    Digital marketplaces on the rise in Africa
    Digital marketplaces on the rise in Africa
    25 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz