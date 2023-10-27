Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Pareto LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Industrial & Logistics Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Why the Western Cape's industrial property sector is booming

27 Oct 2023
Cape Town industrial property continues to see positive growth as the city is seen as the better place to live and do business. Urban Growth Property Group (Urban Growth) is not letting this opportune moment pass it by and is taking the lead and growing its property portfolio.
Source: Supplied. Industrial property in Paarl that is off-grid, alleviating concerns around load shedding and sporting a low carbon footprint.
Source: Supplied. Industrial property in Paarl that is off-grid, alleviating concerns around load shedding and sporting a low carbon footprint.

But what's contributing to this growth?

  • Cape Town’s roads and infrastructure are well maintained.

  • There is a limited supply of industrial property in the area.

  • The industrial property sector has been the best-performing property sector in South Africa over the past year.

  • Tenants require protection from load shedding and the financials for off-grid industrial properties makes better sense.

Urban Growth is an independent property-investment company operating in South Africa. Its portfolio consists of completely off-grid, Grade-A industrial properties located in the Western Cape.

The aim is to generate a reliable, consistent, and growing income stream, coupled with capital growth, primarily through investments in South African real estate via debt instruments and a profit share backed by property assets, says group chief executive officer, Colin Young and director and co-founder Ross Gregory.

Urban Growth's strategic advantages

Urban Growth boasts a distinguished blue-chip background and a successful track record in the industrial property sector, he notes.

Its focus is on adding economic value to urbanisation growth in South Africa and beyond. The company specialises in large-scale supply chain logistics industrial property and collaborates with world-class property professionals to maximise the human and investment capital returns on its projects.

The Western Cape portfolio consists of distribution warehouses and last-mile logistics buildings, with a collective market value of more than half a billion rand. “The properties also boast energy-efficient features that support responsible and sustainable investing,” says Young.

To ensure consistent returns, the tenants of the properties are national and international businesses with strong financials and leases of at least five years.

Value of Western Cape location

Young highlights the strategic advantages, explaining, “The properties are off-grid, so there is no worry about load shedding and the carbon usage is low and, on top of this, it generates good cash flow.”

Gregory points out that, “South Africa, in general, offers good value in terms of property — both residential and industrial – but the Western Cape location adds enormously to the development's value.

“The supply chain industry is booming in the province and people are coming to the region from far and wide — both locally, through semigration, and globally. The influx of people means more infrastructure, more houses, more business, and you can rely on the support of the provincial government and a sound provincial economy.”

Further testament to the resilience of the portfolio is that all properties have undergone vetting by Investec Private Bank and Nedbank Private Wealth, the portfolio’s principal banking partners.

NextOptions
Read more: load shedding, industrial property

Related

World Bank approves $1bn loan to help SA tackle power crisis
World Bank approves $1bn loan to help SA tackle power crisis2 days ago
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa speaking at Africa Energy Week.
Ramokgopa: 'South Africa is beginning to turn the energy crisis corner'23 Oct 2023
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visiting Kusile in September. Source: x.com
Eskom announces that load shedding remains suspended22 Oct 2023
A child collecting chunks of coal looks on at a colliery while smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Emalahleni. SOurce: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
World Bank in talks for $1bn loan to end SA load shedding16 Oct 2023
Cape Mohair thrives with solar power, reporting a record turnover
Cape Mohair thrives with solar power, reporting a record turnover11 Oct 2023
A man walks past an MTN logo outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
MTN invests R5bn to keep customers connected during load shedding4 Oct 2023
Kusile units return, load shedding drops to stage 2
Kusile units return, load shedding drops to stage 22 Oct 2023
Public-private collaboration key to expanding Eskom's transmission, says Minister
Public-private collaboration key to expanding Eskom's transmission, says Minister27 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz