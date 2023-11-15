Game and Makro launch ‘Little One’ nappies

Massmart has explicitly dedicated recent customer research to gaining a deeper understanding of consumer perceptions of product affordability in the existing tough economic environment. This has translated into a relentless focus to reduce the prices of specific consumer identified and mandated everyday essentials like maize meal and baby products.

Massmart’s Private Brand portfolio is playing a leading role in this effort which aims to improve affordability without undermining product quality. Following the launch of Massmart’s ‘Econo’ maize meal which is positioned to make South Africa’s most consumed daily staple meal more affordable, the group has now turned its attention to improving affordability of certain consumer nominated baby consumables.

Specifically, Massmart has launched more nappies under its ‘Little One’ Private Brand. The nappies incorporate market leading product attributes such as; super absorption gel liners, a double leakage barrier, re-sealable side tapes and a wetness indicator. The nappies are available in the full size spectrum from newborns to extra-large for older toddlers.

‘Little One’ nappies are consciously priced at a discount to leading national brands. ‘Little One’ nappies, which are available exclusively at Game and Makro stores, are supplemented by the ‘Little One’ 240 baby wipe value pack, pricing of which is also positioned at a discount to national brands.

Commenting, Massmart's vice president for Private Brand, Clyde Hill says, “We live in very difficult economic times and have been led by our consumer research to improve affordability of specifically identified household essentials without obliging consumers to make trade-offs in product quality. The recent launch of our exceptionally competitive ‘Econo’ maize meal and ‘Little One’ nappies is a direct response to unambiguous consumer feedback about the current affordability of these particular products.”