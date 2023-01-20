Carry1st delivers local payment options for African mobile gamers on EA Sports FC

Mobile gamers can now enjoy a more streamlined experience purchasing in-game items for EA Sports FC Mobile, thanks to a new collaboration between mobile game platform Carry1st, and Electronic Arts (EA), the global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The partnership allows players to directly top up their FC Points and Silver, the game's virtual currencies, using local payment methods and their preferred currency. This eliminates the need for inconvenient vouchers or codes, simplifying the process for players across Africa.

Erling Haaland is the current cover star for EA Sports FC 24

The popular football game featuring over 15,000 licensed players, joins other titles like Call of Duty: Mobile on Carry1st's Shop. This collaboration aligns with Carry1st's commitment to providing a platform for players to access their favourite mobile games and in-game content seamlessly.

"We are thrilled to partner with EA to launch EA Sports FC Mobile products on the Carry1st Shop," said Spencer Ma, Growth Lead at Carry1st. "This collaboration allows local gamers to purchase the in-game items they desire using familiar payment methods and currencies."

This partnership aligns with the expected growth of Africa's mobile payments market, projected to reach $40bn by 2025. The continent's mobile-first consumer base and the rapid adoption of smartphones are fueling this growth, with the number of mobile phone users expected to reach 613 million over the same period.

To celebrate the launch, Carry1st is offering players a 20% bonus on FC Points and a 10% bonus on Silver purchases on the Carry1st Shop until March 17th.

Additionally, the company will run weekly competitions throughout March under the "Project Golazo" campaign, featuring collaborations with prominent African football personalities and offering exciting prizes for players.