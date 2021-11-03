Industries

    GalxBoy to open 2 flagship stores in Johannesburg

    8 Feb 2024
    8 Feb 2024
    Popular fashion and lifestyle brand GalxBoy, loved for its unique urban aesthetic, is thrilled to announce its official retail debut in Joburg North after extending its reach across the country over the past year.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Set to open two new flagship stores in the bustling metropolis, the brand will unveil its highly anticipated outlets in the Mall of Africa and The Zone @ Rosebank within the next month, marking another significant milestone in GalxBoy's journey.

    GalxBoy has long been celebrated for its bold and expressive designs that resonate with the vibrant energy of South Africa's urban culture. The brand's innovative approach to streetwear has garnered a loyal following both locally and internationally.

    With its distinct fusion of style and attitude, GalxBoy has become a symbol of authenticity and self-expression for fashion enthusiasts across the globe.

    The decision to open new stores in Joburg underscores GalxBoy's commitment to connecting with its audience on a deeper level. By expanding its physical presence in key retail hubs, the brand aims to provide customers with an immersive shopping experience that reflects its core values of creativity, diversity, and inclusivity.

    "We are incredibly excited to bring GalxBoy back to where it all started and introduce our latest collections to some of our most loyal supporters in Jozi," GalxBoy’s founder and creative visionary, Thatiso Dube expressed his excitement about the brand's expansion.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    "The opening of our new stores in the Mall of Africa and at The Zone @ Rosebank represents an exciting milestone for us. We cannot wait to showcase our vision for urban fashion at these dynamic locations, in addition to all our other stores across the country."

    The new GalxBoy stores will feature a curated selection of the brand's latest offerings, including apparel, accessories, and footwear. From statement graphic tees to stylish outerwear and accessories, customers can expect to find a diverse range of products that capture the essence of GalxBoy's signature style.

    In addition to providing a platform for retail, the new stores will serve as hubs for creativity and community engagement. GalxBoy plans to host a series of events, pop-ups, and collaborations that celebrate local talent and foster connections within the fashion community.

    Anticipation is running high among die-hard supporters eager to experience the brand's iconic designs firsthand, and with its two new flagship stores set to open in the north of Johannesburg, GalxBoy is poised to make a lasting impact on the city's fashion scene and beyond.

