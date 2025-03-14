Lifestyle Sport
    Lifestyle Sport

    First for Africa: Cape Town to host World Supercross Championships

    14 Mar 2025
    14 Mar 2025
    The World Supercross Championships is heading to Cape Town, South Africa, as part of the latest addition to its 2025 season calendar.
    First for Africa: Cape Town to host World Supercross Championships

    Now, in its fourth season, this landmark race will be the first time World Supercross action takes place on the African continent, reinforcing the championship’s commitment to entertaining motorsport audiences around the world.

    In partnership with local event promoter Showtime Management – the team behind bringing global entertainment spectacles to the country such as Monster Jam, Disney on Ice, Freestyle Kings and Ultra Music Festival – World Supercross’ fast paced, high octane action will thrill fans at Cape Town’s iconic DHL Stadium.

    Cape Town follows London, UK, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, as one of the first announced locations in this year’s racing lineup. It will be another showcase of the world’s best riders as they compete for the 450cc and 250cc world championship titles.

    Taking place on a custom-designed track, with its own unique dirt profile, South Africa will host the championship which has seen stars such as current title holder Eli Tomac and supercross legend Ken Roczen grace the dirt around the globe.

    Tom Burwell, chief executive officer at World Supercross, said: “Expanding our racing calendar into Africa is a historic milestone for World Supercross and a reflection of our ambition to bring supercross to fans in every corner of the globe. South Africa has a rich sporting heritage, and we’re excited to put on a show with world-class riders and a fan first experience. Cape Town’s DHL Stadium is a spectacular venue, and we’re excited to showcase our championship in such an iconic location.”

    Tony Feldman, director at Showtime Management, commented: “Bringing World Supercross to Cape Town is a game-changer for motorsport in South Africa. Our country has a deep passion for sports and regularly hosts world-class entertainment, so this is an ideal addition to our portfolio of major events. DHL Stadium is the perfect setting for the adrenaline-fuelled racing and we can’t wait to showcase the energy, excitement, and drama of supercross to South African fans.”

    The full 2025 calendar will be revealed in the coming months.

    For more, visit www.wsxchampionship.com

