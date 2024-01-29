Marketing & Media Online Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingRed & YellowKantarOLC Through The Line CommunicationsInsight SurveyAfriGIS3RCProvantageAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingProduct of the Year South AfricaHappy FridayHKLMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Dominate Black Friday 2024 by advertising on MyBroadband

    Issued by Broad Media
    4 Sep 2024
    4 Sep 2024
    MyBroadband is the best place to promote your Black Friday 2024 deals and sales.
    Dominate Black Friday 2024 by advertising on MyBroadband

    Black Friday 2024 is coming soon, and MyBroadband will once again be the best place for your company to advertise its deals and sales.

    MyBroadband is the best place to promote your Black Friday deals thanks to its position as South Africa’s largest and most influential technology news website in South Africa.

    MyBroadband reaches an impressive 4.7m readers every month – giving your business access to a huge audience of potential customers this Black Friday.

    Advertising options

    MyBroadband offers a wide range of effective advertising options to help your business achieve its Black Friday goals.

    These include:

    • Display banners
    • Category takeovers
    • Homepage takeovers
    • Sponsored articles with social media promotions
    • Unboxing videos
    • Black Friday deals inclusions
    • Dedicated mailers

    These advertising tools deliver unparalleled exposure and ROI, ensuring you receive maximum value and boost your Black Friday sales over the busy shopping period.

    MyBroadband’s marketing team will also manage all aspects of your booking to ensure it delivers the best performance possible.

    Click here to book a Black Friday advertising package on MyBroadband..

    Read more: Black Friday, MyBroadband
    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz