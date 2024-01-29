Subscribe & Follow
Dominate Black Friday 2024 by advertising on MyBroadband
Black Friday 2024 is coming soon, and MyBroadband will once again be the best place for your company to advertise its deals and sales.
MyBroadband is the best place to promote your Black Friday deals thanks to its position as South Africa’s largest and most influential technology news website in South Africa.
MyBroadband reaches an impressive 4.7m readers every month – giving your business access to a huge audience of potential customers this Black Friday.
Advertising options
MyBroadband offers a wide range of effective advertising options to help your business achieve its Black Friday goals.
These include:
- Display banners
- Category takeovers
- Homepage takeovers
- Sponsored articles with social media promotions
- Unboxing videos
- Black Friday deals inclusions
- Dedicated mailers
These advertising tools deliver unparalleled exposure and ROI, ensuring you receive maximum value and boost your Black Friday sales over the busy shopping period.
MyBroadband’s marketing team will also manage all aspects of your booking to ensure it delivers the best performance possible.
Click here to book a Black Friday advertising package on MyBroadband..
