Dentsu Zambia and University of Lusaka launch Talent Incubator for global experience

Dentsu Zambia proudly announces the launch of the Talent Incubator in collaboration with the University of Lusaka. This programme bridges the gap between academic learning and professional demands, offering graduates hands-on experience in media, marketing, and advertising.

Chishimba Musonda, MD, dentsu Zambia and Professor Bowa, deputy vice chancellor research and innovation at the University of Lusaka

Empowering Zambia’s future leaders

As Zambia’s digital economy grows, the need for skilled professionals rises. The Talent Incubator provides students with real-world experience, industry leader access, and the skills needed to excel globally.

“We aim to empower Zambian youth by providing opportunities to grow, develop skills, and contribute to the global economy,” said Chishimba Musonda, managing director of dentsu Zambia. “This programme shapes careers and prepares students to compete internationally.”

Commitment to growth

This initiative underscores dentsu’s dedication to fostering Zambia’s economic development by nurturing local talent. Partnering with the University of Lusaka, dentsu drives quality, innovation, and sustainability in Zambia’s media and marketing industries.

Shared vision

This collaboration reflects a commitment to developing young talent, creating sustainable opportunities, and preparing a workforce for the global landscape. By combining academic excellence with industry exposure, the Talent Incubator ensures Zambia’s future professionals are ready to contribute meaningfully to society.

Professor Bowa, deputy vice chancellor research and innovation at the University of Lusaka, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We at the University of Lusaka are excited to collaborate with dentsu, offering our students invaluable real-world experiences that will better prepare them for the dynamic, ever-evolving global workforce.”



