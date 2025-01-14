Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Advertising Specialist - Get It Magazine Durban Durban
- Advertising Sales Executive Sandton
- Media Sales Specialist Johannesburg
- Media Buyer/Planner Rosebank
- Junior/Mid-Level Video Editor Johannesburg
- Personal Assistant and Project Coordinator to CEO Cape Town
- SEO and Content Creator Intern Cape Town
- Media - Sales Manager - Digital or Broadcasting Exp Essential or Both Johannesburg
- Head of Performance Marketing South Africa
- Journalist Intern Johannesburg
Dentsu Zambia and University of Lusaka launch Talent Incubator for global experience
Empowering Zambia’s future leaders
As Zambia’s digital economy grows, the need for skilled professionals rises. The Talent Incubator provides students with real-world experience, industry leader access, and the skills needed to excel globally.
“We aim to empower Zambian youth by providing opportunities to grow, develop skills, and contribute to the global economy,” said Chishimba Musonda, managing director of dentsu Zambia. “This programme shapes careers and prepares students to compete internationally.”
Commitment to growth
This initiative underscores dentsu’s dedication to fostering Zambia’s economic development by nurturing local talent. Partnering with the University of Lusaka, dentsu drives quality, innovation, and sustainability in Zambia’s media and marketing industries.
Shared vision
This collaboration reflects a commitment to developing young talent, creating sustainable opportunities, and preparing a workforce for the global landscape. By combining academic excellence with industry exposure, the Talent Incubator ensures Zambia’s future professionals are ready to contribute meaningfully to society.
Professor Bowa, deputy vice chancellor research and innovation at the University of Lusaka, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We at the University of Lusaka are excited to collaborate with dentsu, offering our students invaluable real-world experiences that will better prepare them for the dynamic, ever-evolving global workforce.”
- Dentsu Zambia and University of Lusaka launch Talent Incubator for global experience14 Jan 10:17
- Dentsu Influence launches to transform influencer marketing with AI and data-driven approach17 Dec 14:06
- How to stand out in a sea of influencers12 Dec 13:00
- Dentsu Kenya: Celebrating excellence and embracing a bold new era11 Dec 13:19
- Dentsu Creative appoints award-winning TJ Njozela as executive creative director03 Dec 13:22