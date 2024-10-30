Delivering more mobile innovation powerfully on Samsung Foldables

Following its launch on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January 2024, Galaxy AI has ushered in the next level of performance and functionality on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. Both powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, optimised for AI processing and overall performance improvements. With enhanced capabilities that redefine the mobile experience, these devices, particularly in this form factor, represent the pinnacle of Galaxy as they bring convenience and innovation to every aspect of users' lives.

Galaxy AI harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver a personalised, intuitive experience that meets user needs. From optimising daily tasks to enhancing multimedia enjoyment, the integration of Galaxy AI within the new, slimmest and lightest Z series yet, comes with a new wave of conveniences and creature comforts. It also signifies a transformative leap forward in how we interact with our mobile devices. Read on to discover some of the stand-out AI features of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6:

Enhanced multitasking capabilities

With Galaxy AI, users can seamlessly manage multiple applications at once on the expansive displays of the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. Whether working on a presentation, taking notes, or browsing the web, the multitasking features ensure that productivity is at your fingertips.

Intelligent camera features

The advanced AI-powered ProVisual Engine camera system offers enhanced scene recognition and real-time adjustments, ensuring every shot is perfect. Users can enjoy stunning photos and videos with minimal effort, whether capturing memorable moments or creating professional-quality content.

Optimised battery management

Galaxy AI intelligently manages battery usage, optimising power consumption based on user habits. This means longer-lasting battery life and more time to enjoy the things that matter, whether you're working, streaming, or gaming.

Enhanced connectivity

Galaxy AI enhances connectivity through features such as Live Translate, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, PDF Overlay Translation and Note Assist, ensuring that users stay in sync with their devices and the world around them. Effortlessly switch between devices, share content, and stay connected with colleagues, friends, and family.

Customisable user experience

The foldable form factor combined with Galaxy AI allows for a customisable user interface tailored to individual preferences. Users can choose how they want to organise their apps, notifications, and settings, making the phone truly their own.

Immersive entertainment experience

The vibrant displays of the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, paired with AI enhancements, create an immersive entertainment experience. Enjoy movies, games, and streaming with stunning clarity and rich colours that draw you into the action.

As technology gets increasingly integrated into our daily lives, Galaxy AI sets a new standard for mobile innovation. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are powerful tools designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and enjoyment in every aspect of life.



