Coca-Cola tests label-less Sprite bottles in the UK for enhanced recycling

Coca-Cola in the UK will temporarily remove labels from their Sprite and Sprite Zero on-the-go bottles in a limited trial that will test the brands marketing strength.

The brand is launching the trial in the UK. Source: Coca-Cola.

Simplifying

The bottle labels will be replaced with an embossed logo on the front while nutritional information will be laser-engraved on the back of the bottle.

In their statement, the corporation explained that while their labels are entirely recyclable, opting to move away from them streamlines the recycling process. This change is aimed at eliminating the need to separate labels from bottles, making the overall recycling procedure more straightforward.

Javier Meza, VP marketing, Coca‑Cola Europe said: "The trial we are announcing today is a milestone for the industry. It’s the first time these two technologies have been used in a pilot globally, where a Coca‑Cola product will appear in a label-less, single-unit bottle sold in-store. Although the design change may sound simple, this is a big shift from a marketing perspective. This trial could contribute to longer-term changes to the way brands communicate with their consumers.”

Dusan Stojankic, VP franchise operations, GB&I at Coca-Cola Great Britain said they are committed to making recyling easy.

"We want to help create a future where plastic drink packaging will always have more than one life. Labels contain valuable information for consumers, but with the help of technology we can now trial other ways to share this information while reducing the amount of packaging we use. Going label-less might seem like a small step, but it is one of several ways we are exploring making recycling easier, minimising waste, and minimising the impact of our packaging on the environment," said Stonjankic.

Design tweaks

In the past few years, Coca-Cola has implemented various design tweaks with the aim of minimising packaging waste. For instance, they switched Sprite bottles from green to clear plastic, making them more recyclable for turning them back into bottles.

Additionally, the company introduced attached caps to their bottles, ensuring the cap remains connected even after opening, thereby reducing the chance of littering. Moreover, they've invested in innovative designs to cut down on packaging, including the creation of lightweight bottles and minimizing materials in external packaging.