Biz Most Read Award winners December 2024
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in December:
The Biz Most Read Award winners | December 2024
- Oasis Water introduces South Africa’s first fully recyclable 10L PET refill dispenser bottle - Oasis Water
- City Lodge Hotels joins forces to reignite Durban’s magic! - City Lodge Hotel
- Mbali Khumalo crowned as White Star Miss Soweto 2024 - OnPoint PR
- Call for 2025 Advertising Agency Internship Programme applications - Association for Communication and Advertising
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketer's toolbox, offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.
