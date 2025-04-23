Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ClockworkWe Do DigitalMatte BLKProvantageOgilvy South AfricaHOT 102.7FMBroad MediaSAICABizcommunity.comEast Coast RadioEverlyticAAA School of AdvertisingUrban Brew StudiosBrandfundiMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Best Lawyers forms advisory board to address evolving demands in legal marketing

    In a move that reflects the growing importance of strategic marketing in the legal sector, Best Lawyers - an international peer review publication and directory - has announced the formation of a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Advisory Board. The board brings together a cross-section of senior legal marketing professionals from leading law firms and legal industry organisations.
    23 Apr 2025
    23 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The initiative comes at a time when law firms are under increasing pressure to differentiate themselves in a competitive market, respond to client expectations, and navigate digital transformation.

    Advisory role focused on innovation

    The board is expected to serve in a consultative capacity, advising Best Lawyers on a range of initiatives related to data-driven marketing, business development and client engagement. According to the organisation, the goal is to develop more targeted resources for firms and attorneys navigating a shifting industry landscape.

    Initial in-person engagement is scheduled to take place at the 2025 Legal Marketing Association (LMA) Annual Conference. There, board members will select a chair and establish a governance structure for the group.

    A sign of shifting priorities

    Board members have backgrounds in branding, communications, business development and strategy, with experience at firms such as McGuireWoods, Barnes & Thornburg, Holland & Hart and ALM. Many have also held leadership roles within the LMA and related organisations.

    The creation of an advisory board dedicated to marketing is an example of how legal services are evolving beyond technical expertise.

    Read more: marketing, CMOs, board, Lawyers
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz