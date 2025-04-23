Best Lawyers forms advisory board to address evolving demands in legal marketing

In a move that reflects the growing importance of strategic marketing in the legal sector, Best Lawyers - an international peer review publication and directory - has announced the formation of a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Advisory Board. The board brings together a cross-section of senior legal marketing professionals from leading law firms and legal industry organisations.

The initiative comes at a time when law firms are under increasing pressure to differentiate themselves in a competitive market, respond to client expectations, and navigate digital transformation.

Advisory role focused on innovation

The board is expected to serve in a consultative capacity, advising Best Lawyers on a range of initiatives related to data-driven marketing, business development and client engagement. According to the organisation, the goal is to develop more targeted resources for firms and attorneys navigating a shifting industry landscape.

Initial in-person engagement is scheduled to take place at the 2025 Legal Marketing Association (LMA) Annual Conference. There, board members will select a chair and establish a governance structure for the group.

A sign of shifting priorities

Board members have backgrounds in branding, communications, business development and strategy, with experience at firms such as McGuireWoods, Barnes & Thornburg, Holland & Hart and ALM. Many have also held leadership roles within the LMA and related organisations.

The creation of an advisory board dedicated to marketing is an example of how legal services are evolving beyond technical expertise.