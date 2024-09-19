Ask Afrika founder, Andrea Rademeyer chairs ESOMAR Congress, a first for Africa

Founder and executive chair at Ask Afrika, Andrea Rademeyer, is the first African to chair the European Society for Opinion and Market Research (ESOMAR) annual congress that took place recently in Athens from 8 to 11 September.

Founder and executive chair at Ask Afrika, Andrea Rademeyer, is the first African to chair the ESOMAR annual congress recently (Image supplied)

ESOMAR, which has been operating for nearly 70 years, is recognised as the global association for the research industry.

Its standards and regulations allow companies to produce accurate and reliable research across the globe.

“I am ecstatic and deeply honoured on behalf of Ask Afrika, our country, and our continent for this acknowledgement,” says Rademeyer.

Guidance from global organisations

She says that it is vital for pioneering industries operating in progressive continents like Africa, to take guidance from global organisations.

“This not only enables the pioneers to leapfrog in scaling their companies but also gives clients peace of mind because these companies are exposed to global best practices.”

Ethical considerations

Rademeyer explains that ESOMAR has been instrumental in supporting the African research industry, and Ask Afrika, over many years.

She remembers how some 30 years ago she was the first ESOMAR member in South Africa.

A key reason for joining ESOMAR when she started Ask Afrika as a one-woman show in 1995 was driven by the desire to prove it is possible to be simultaneously successful and ethical.

“I chaired the region for a while, going on to support this industry association ever since in various roles.’

ESOMAR Conference to Africa in 2026

She now serves on an ESOMAR Africa committee focusing on bringing the ESOMAR Conference to Africa in 2026.

It will be a regional conference with a global view.

The Africa region will be the new e-frontier of market research, and the industry will benefit from collaboration between regional councils and ESOMAR.

Market research industry

An icon for female entrepreneurs on the continent Rademeyer has gained success and global recognition as a leader in her field over the last 29 years.

Living her beliefs, Rademeyer has built an all-female leadership team steering Ask Afrika’s drive to achieve global business impact.

She believes business should play a pivotal role in shaping and changing society and is committed to that change through uplifting voices; be they citizens or consumers.

Acknowledging that with privilege comes accountability, she has high expectations and hopes for the market research industry.

“Having to rely on your own wit and energy to build a reputable business in a competitive industry dominated by stellar global groups, requires tenacity and flexibility, a sense of humour, and the ability to build a strong network with expertise,” she says.