April Fools' Day: From Lucky Star's custard-infused pilchards to Makro's Hot Cross Wors Bun

The annual custom of April Fools' Day has come and gone, and over the years, brands have made a point to partake in the lighthearted fun with attempts to 'fool' the public into falling for fake product launches - all in the name of marketing and (hopefully) customer engagement.

Love it or hate it, here are some of the pranks concocted by retail brands this year.

Woolworths

Woolies announced the launch of a rather unsavoury duo - at least for most- by combining two of its Woolies brands, WBeauty and Chuckles by introducing a limited-edition range of bath and beauty treats.

EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH ⚠️

Two iconic Woolies brands, WBeauty and Chuckles, have partnered to bring you a limited-edition range of bath and beauty treats.



Arriving soon to a store near you �� pic.twitter.com/AUau74SPdA — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) April 1, 2024

Lucky Star

Lucky Star announced an exciting new limited-edition vanilla custard-infused Pilchards!

NEW FLAVA ALERT ��



Mzansi, we are expanding your dessert selection with our EXCITING NEW limited-edition vanilla custard-infused Pilchards! �� �� Available on shelves near you starting today ��



Drop a comment below if you’ll be trying it out ��#TheTasteOfHome pic.twitter.com/OjFPxEZr86 — Lucky Star (@LuckyStarSA) April 1, 2024

OneDayOnly

OneDayOnly’s April Fool’s gag saw the online retailer issuing a statement that led many shoppers to head to the platform looking for the 'censored' content.

Makro

Makro introduced the Hot Cross Wors Bun for a limited time only. Described as the perfect fusion of flavours - a sweet Easter hot cross bun packed with its world-famous spicy wors sausage.

Drum roll please �� Introducing, the Hot Cross Wors Bun! The perfect fusion of flavours - a sweet Easter hot cross bun packed with our world-famous spicy wors sausage! ���� Hurry, it's only available for a limited time only. #MakroMood pic.twitter.com/qxiGysAHsn — Makro South Africa (@Makro_SA) April 1, 2024

Makro later tweeted, "Gotcha! April Fools..." Luckily, they haven't created a Hot Cross Wors Bun!

Gotcha! April Fools. Unfortunately, we haven't created a Hot Cross Wors Bun, but we had you for a moment there, right? �� Thanks for playing along. Stick around for more REAL deals and delightful surprises from Makro. #MarkoMood pic.twitter.com/yoMRKkmcZH — Makro South Africa (@Makro_SA) April 1, 2024

Lego

Lego once again couldn't resist jumping in on the fun by introducing the first supersized Lego set designed for expert builders who want to go bigger and better.

Something big just dropped pic.twitter.com/32Dl660LYa — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 1, 2024

Surely, for many Lego fans out there, this would be a dream come true!