Apple TV Plus pulls ‘open time’ move this weekend

Apple TV+ is throwing open its digital doors for a free, all-access weekend from 3-5January 2025. But there's a slight catch for those new to the Apple ecosystem: you'll need an Apple ID to take advantage. This free weekend is a strategic move by Apple, highlighting the platform's focus on quality over sheer volume.

Unlike some streaming giants that boast massive libraries, Apple TV+ has meticulously curated a smaller, but critically lauded, collection of original content.

This weekend offers a risk-free opportunity to sample what many (this author included) consider the crème de la crème of modern television.

New viewers can dive into the much-anticipated new seasons of dystopian thriller Silo, the Jason Segel-Harrison Ford dramedy Shrinking, and the darkly comedic Bad Sisters.

Award winning favourites like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso are also available to view.

What’s the play?

While streaming rivals like Netflix are slowly testing live sports, Apple had Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer since 2022 – Apple famously entered a profit share deal with Lionel Messi to help get his move to the US league over the line.

Unfortunately, neither sports broadcast package is available to South African audiences, but there has long been rumours of negotiations with the NFL that could include global broadcast rights.

With only about 15% market share for iPhones and under 8% for Macs in the country, there isn’t really a critical mass of users to justify loss making on broadcast rights.

Apple took steps to address this by launching Windows apps for Apple Music and Apple TV+ this year, which significantly expands the addressable market for its streaming services.

What’s the catch?

The requirement for an Apple ID, while seemingly a barrier, is a small hurdle to clear for access to such high-quality entertainment.

It's also a smart play by Apple to further integrate users into its ecosystem, showcasing the benefits of its seamless hardware and software integration.

Apple is betting on attracting discerning viewers who value quality storytelling and production, and this free weekend is a confident invitation to experience its premium offerings.