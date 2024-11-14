4 things to consider before starting your plant-based journey

During World Vegan Month this November, we notice how plant-based eating and the vegan lifestyle have become increasingly popular, and how many misconceptions still surround it.

Whether the swop has happened for health, environmental, or animal welfare reasons, veganism is as diverse and flexible as the people who adopt it, and there are different things to consider before starting.

As an advocate for plant-based living and fitness, here are four essential things to consider about a plant-based lifestyles.

1. It’s more affordable than you think

Many people think veganism means buying expensive specialty items, but this isn’t true. Changing to a plant-based lifestyle can actually be budget-friendly, especially if you build your meals around simple staples like grains, beans, lentils, seasonal veggies, and fruits.

Cooking from scratch and planning meals around these core ingredients have kept my diet balanced, nourishing, and wallet-friendly. It’s all about focusing on whole foods, which are usually less expensive and can be more versatile.

Veganism doesn’t have to be about pricey products, it can be as accessible as any other lifestyle.

2. Veganism sparks creativity in the kitchen

A plant-based diet is sometimes seen as limited or bland, but it actually offers endless possibilities.

Being plant-based doesn’t mean giving up flavour, it’s an opportunity to explore new foods, tastes and cultural dishes. Many cuisines around the world have various plant-based options, from hearty African stews to flavourful Indian curries.

I’ve loved experimenting with these, incorporating my own culture’s flavours into my meals.

Veganism can feel like a global culinary adventure which always has something new to try.

3. Thrive on plant-based food with an active lifestyle

Another common myth is that vegans struggle to get enough protein, especially those with active lifestyles.

As someone who’s both vegan and dedicated to fitness, I can confidently say there’s no shortage of fuel from plants. Leafy greens, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and even certain vegetables are packed with protein.

If I don’t take a Herbalife shake, my go-to protein-packed meal is a mix of quinoa and chickpeas, which provides a complete protein source.

A vegan diet can keep you energised and help your body recovers from any active lifestyle, and there are many Olympic athletes who can attest to that.

5. There’s no wrong way to do it

There’s often pressure to “do veganism right,” but every small step counts. Enjoying a plant-based lifestyle doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing, and it’s perfectly okay to start by making a few swaps or eating vegan a few days a week.

Some people worry about social situations, but veganism is flexible and adaptable, small choices add up over time, and even small changes contribute to a kinder, more sustainable world.

This lifestyle has been one of the most fulfilling choices I’ve made, but it’s not without its challenges and misconceptions. The more we talk openly about these, the more we can encourage understanding and inspire others. If you’re considering going vegan, remember that it’s a journey, and you can tailor it to fit your life, budget, and values.