Liver health matters, by Medshield

Our liver is a remarkable organ critical to keeping our bodies healthy. Responsible for detoxification, metabolism, and nutrient absorption, the liver is essential for our overall well-being. Unfortunately, liver health often takes a backseat until complications arise. Hepatitis, a condition that affects the liver, is a global public health concern.

Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver caused by viral infections such as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. These viruses can be contracted through various means, including contaminated food or water, blood-to-blood contact, unsafe sexual practices, and from mother to baby during childbirth.

It is crucial to recognise the signs and symptoms of hepatitis, as they may vary but often include fatigue, nausea, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, and abdominal pain. Hepatitis A, B, and C are particularly problematic due to their prevalence and potential long-term impact on liver health. Hepatitis A is usually acute and doesn't lead to chronic infection, but Hepatitis B and C can become chronic, progressively damaging the liver, and potentially leading to cirrhosis, liver cancer, or liver failure if left untreated.

Raising awareness about hepatitis empowers people to make informed decisions, prevent transmission, and seek appropriate care. Here are crucial points to consider:

Do research and learn more about the risk factors associated with hepatitis. Unprotected sex, sharing needles or personal care items, unsafe medical practices, and poor hygiene are common routes of transmission. Understanding these risks helps inform your choices and encourages safer practices.



Vaccination is highly effective in preventing Hepatitis A and B infections. Consult your healthcare provider to ensure you're up to date with the recommended vaccination schedules. Vaccination not only protects you but also contributes to community-wide prevention efforts.



Maintaining good hygiene habits is vital in preventing hepatitis transmission. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially after using the restroom and handling food. Avoid consuming contaminated water or unhygienically prepared food.



Ensure safe blood and body fluid contact. If you require medical procedures involving blood transfusions or injections, ensure proper screening and sterilisation protocols are followed. If you want a tattoo or body piercing, ensure the facility adheres to strict hygiene standards and uses sterile equipment.



Practice safe sex. Both Hepatitis B and C can be sexually transmitted. Safeguard yourself and your partner by consistently using barrier methods of contraception, such as condoms. If you have multiple sexual partners or are unsure of your or your partner's sexual history, consider regular testing for hepatitis and other sexually transmitted infections.

Apart from hepatitis prevention, it's essential to care for your liver to maintain overall health proactively. Here are practical tips to support liver health:

Make healthy lifestyle choices. Regular exercise, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption are critical factors in maintaining a healthy liver. Alcohol abuse is a leading cause of liver damage, so it's advisable to drink in moderation or abstain.



Some medications, when taken in high doses or over a prolonged period, can have adverse effects on the liver. Follow the recommended dosage and speak with your healthcare provider for concerns. They can guide you on medication choices and potential liver-related risks.



Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider, including liver function tests, can help monitor your liver health. Early detection of liver diseases, including hepatitis, allows for timely intervention and appropriate treatment.

Taking care of our liver health and increasing hepatitis awareness are crucial to safeguarding our overall well-being. By implementing preventive measures, learning more about potential risks, and adopting healthy lifestyle choices, we can significantly reduce the burden of hepatitis and related liver diseases. Remember, your liver works tirelessly to keep you healthy, so let's prioritise its well-being. Take charge of liver health today for a brighter, healthier future.

