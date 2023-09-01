Mediclinic Durbanville celebrates another accreditation milestone

Jacqui Stewart, the CEO of Cohsasa, presented the certificates, congratulating hospital general manager, Johan Stadler, and day clinic manager, Yvette Jordaan, for leading the process that achieved a compliance rating of 97 out of a possible 100 with Cohsasa standards. Stewart noted that Mediclinic Durbanville’s repeated accreditations demonstrate a commitment to continuous quality improvement.
“It emphasises the importance of integrating quality improvement, safety, and excellence in patient care into the very DNA of healthcare facilities,” she said.
A highly qualified nurse herself, Stewart emphasised the importance of nurses in all hospitals embodying compassionate responsibility to their patients, saying, "We must instil in all our nursing team members, the sense of vocation to deliver the best care we can to make patient-centred care a reality”.
She thanked all staff for everything they had done for their patients and their commitment to quality – especially during the years of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stewart also underscored the importance of achieving and maintaining standards. “What matters is that the long-term application of standards in a healthcare facility results in quality improvement ingrained as part of routine activity. It is not a ‘wallpapering’ exercise to impress Cohsasa surveyors” she concluded.