Mediclinic Durbanville celebrates another accreditation milestone

On 20 June 2024, the heads of all units at Mediclinic Durbanville gathered in the conference room to celebrate the facility receiving its sixth successive accreditation award, valid for four years until 2028. This multi-specialist hospital, one of the few in South Africa offering robotic surgery, was not the only one honoured; the adjoining 26-bed Mediclinic Durbanville Day Clinic also received a three-year accreditation certificate.

With the management team of the hospital in attendance, Ms Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa (seated front middle) presents the accreditation certificates to Johan Stadler Hospital General Manager of Mediclinic Durbanville (seated to her left) and to Yvette Jordaan, Day Clinic Manager of Mediclinic Durbanville Day Clinic (seated to her right).

Jacqui Stewart, the CEO of Cohsasa, presented the certificates, congratulating hospital general manager, Johan Stadler, and day clinic manager, Yvette Jordaan, for leading the process that achieved a compliance rating of 97 out of a possible 100 with Cohsasa standards. Stewart noted that Mediclinic Durbanville’s repeated accreditations demonstrate a commitment to continuous quality improvement.

“It emphasises the importance of integrating quality improvement, safety, and excellence in patient care into the very DNA of healthcare facilities,” she said.

A highly qualified nurse herself, Stewart emphasised the importance of nurses in all hospitals embodying compassionate responsibility to their patients, saying, "We must instil in all our nursing team members, the sense of vocation to deliver the best care we can to make patient-centred care a reality”.

She thanked all staff for everything they had done for their patients and their commitment to quality – especially during the years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stewart also underscored the importance of achieving and maintaining standards. “What matters is that the long-term application of standards in a healthcare facility results in quality improvement ingrained as part of routine activity. It is not a ‘wallpapering’ exercise to impress Cohsasa surveyors” she concluded.