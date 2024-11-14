Retail Design & Manufacturing
    Hennessy reveals collaboration with artist Jean-Michel Othoniel

    14 Nov 2024
    14 Nov 2024
    Hennessy, the popular cognac brand, has revealed its latest collaboration with acclaimed artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, renowned for his sculptures and hand-blown glass artworks.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This partnership merges the realms of fine art and luxury spirits, resulting in two creations: the Hennessy X.O Masterpiece and the Hennessy X.O Limited Edition.

    Hennessy has partnered with esteemed talents in design, fashion and culture over the years, with the likes of designer Tom Dixon, architect Frank Gehry, and fashion icon Kim Jones amongst its collaborators.

    This latest project with contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel reaffirms Hennessy’s commitment to innovation, design and creativity.

    Inspired by Hennessy's rich heritage and craftsmanship, Othoniel first crafted the X.O Masterpiece decanter which seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, infused with his signature artistic brilliance and fascination with light and reflection adorned with precious crystals destined to become coveted collector’s items.

    This then inspired the X.O Limited Edition design, though both stand as exquisite works of art, adorned with intricate details.

    Reflecting on the collaboration, Jean-Michel Othoniel shares, “I've had a longstanding relationship with Hennessy, spanning over 20 years. Through mutual respect and shared vision, we've cultivated a bond that I'm proud to see manifest in this project. This collaboration has enriched my creative universe, and I'm thrilled to introduce contemporary art to new audiences.”

    The Hennessy X.O Masterpiece showcases a Baccarat crystal decanter adorned with multi-facets, embodying Othoniel's love for light and reflections. Encased in hand-carved oak wood, reminiscent of Hennessy’s iconic barrels, the decanter is protected like a precious stone.

    Meanwhile, the Hennessy X.O Limited Edition presents the decanter as if it is a vibrant ruby-red gem encased in a golden metal structure, with intricate angles and facets which catch and reflect light. It has a unique opening feature that allows for bottle replacement or refilling, in alignment with Hennessy’s sustainability commitments.

    Laurent Boillot, Hennessy's CEO, underlines “Working with esteemed artists, designers, and architects worldwide is an integral part of Maison’s identity and history. It reaffirms our dedication to creativity and craftsmanship. Our collaboration with Jean-Michel Othoniel elevates our X.O collection, infusing it with his masterful use of light, colour, and crystal.”

    In closing, Jean-Michel Othoniel reflects, “Through this collaboration, we've created two distinct limited-edition carafes, each a testament to the power of reimagining familiar objects with new meaning and beauty. Immersing myself in the artistry of barrel-making and cognac production was a profound experience, reinforcing my admiration for Hennessy's legacy of craftsmanship and dedication.”

    The Hennessy X.O Masterpiece and the Hennessy X.O Limited Edition is now available in South Africa.

