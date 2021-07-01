MICT SETA hosted a 4IR-powered Virtual Capacity Building Workshop and Career Expo

The MICT SETA in collaboration with its key stakeholders hosted a dynamic 4IR-powered Virtual Capacity Building Workshop on Career Development Services, a roundtable with industry and key role players in the sector and a 3D Career Expo on 22 June 2021. The event was directed at providing meaningful insights on improving and delivering more equitable learning outcomes in post-education systems within the media, information and communication technologies sector. The audience comprised of key role players within the media and ICT sub-sectors, PSET system, learners, youth, unemployed youth and graduates who will benefit from the various elements of the programme.