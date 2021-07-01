Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Black women entrepreneurs to get a boost from NEF
    The commitment of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to empowering businesses owned and managed by Black women entrepreneurs has been given a major boost following an allocation of R141m by the dtic, the shareholder ministry of the development financier, for investment across the key sectors of the economy, says CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa.
  • #YouthMatters: Keowin Knowlden, account manager at Atmosphere Communications
    After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021... By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Inospace's latest acquisition set to become a micro-logistics and distribution park
    Inospace, the South African business park specialist, has acquired a new multi-let industrial property in Cape Town's northern suburbs. The property is Inospace's fifth acquisition this year. Issued by Inospace
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

MICT SETA hosted a 4IR-powered Virtual Capacity Building Workshop and Career Expo

1 Jul 2021
Issued by: MICT Seta
The MICT SETA in collaboration with its key stakeholders hosted a dynamic 4IR-powered Virtual Capacity Building Workshop on Career Development Services, a roundtable with industry and key role players in the sector and a 3D Career Expo on 22 June 2021. The event was directed at providing meaningful insights on improving and delivering more equitable learning outcomes in post-education systems within the media, information and communication technologies sector. The audience comprised of key role players within the media and ICT sub-sectors, PSET system, learners, youth, unemployed youth and graduates who will benefit from the various elements of the programme.

“We are excited as the MICT SETA to host the very first 4IR-driven expo in our sector to answer to the need of producing tech-savvy beneficiaries with the necessary skills required in the future” said Mr Matome Madibana, MICT SETA acting CEO, ahead of the event.

The roundtable dialogue was hosted under the theme: skills development as an enabler to economic recovery and driver of the digital economy – which highlighted issues of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), collaboration with key stakeholders and the impact of Covid-19 in the sector.


The Capacity Building workshop was facilitated by Khetha CDS and was targeted at learners and graduates, stakeholders (exhibitors, sponsors) in strategic sectors in media and ICT. The audience was exposed to available career opportunities and relevant information that will equip learners and graduates to make the right career decisions. With the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) developing an environment that is disruptive and digitally transforming the way we live, study and work, the expo utilised 4IR activities such as virtual reality to deliver a unique and engaging exhibition.

Madibana highlighted the importance of implementing skills development strategic interventions that impact on today’s economy, he concluded: “The MICT SETA 3D Career Expo endorses our commitment to skills development amidst the rapid change in technology and skills needs by engaging key industry partners within the sector to showcase their offerings and opportunities within the industry.”

About MICT SETA

The Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) is a public entity established in terms of the Skills Development Act, 1998 (Act No. 97 of 1998). Its main role is to enrich industry skills set to meet the demands of rapidly changing economies, new technologies and to promote inclusive economic growth in South Africa within the advertising, film and electronic media, electronics, information technology, and telecommunications sub-sectors.

Click here for more information about the event or contact:
Xabiso Matshikiza az.gro.tcim@azikihstam.osibax
Bellinda Mabunda az.gro.tcim@adnubaM.adnilleB
https://www.mict.org.za
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: Technology, ICT, MICT SETA, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Media, Covid-19

Related

Tractor OutdoorThe story of Khayelitsha's first premium wine label, set to shine post-pandemic2 days ago
DistellSavanna Premium Cider flexes its muscles by bringing home 2 International Cannes Lions Awards2 days ago
Topco MediaThe Hub of Economic Transformation | 2021 Top Empowerment Conference2 days ago
Heineken South AfricaHeineken Africa Foundation renews efforts to fighting Covid-19 as South Africa's infection and death rate increases2 days ago
Mail & GuardianThe Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans3 days ago
MiWayLifeCan receiving the Covid-19 vaccine impact your life insurance?25 Jun 2021
KAS Africa5 questions to ask when looking for a contract manufacturer25 Jun 2021
Grey AfricaSouth Africa's first Digital Craft Lion awarded to Grey Africa25 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz