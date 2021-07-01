RIP Dan Maswanganye

Fondly known as Bra Dan, Dan Maswanganye passed away in hospital on Tuesday night due to Covid-19 complications. Maswanganye was the technical manager at Primedia Broadcasting in Johannesburg.

We close off with very tragic news. The Primedia family has lost one of our own. Bra Dan Maswanganye, Technical Manager in Johannesburg, passed away in hospital last night. 702 colleagues past & present share tributes. RIP Bra Dan. ������ pic.twitter.com/WcUFsX1u8X

— 702 (@Radio702) June 30, 2021

We pay tribute to one of our own Bra Dan Maswanganye - our beloved technical manager who succumbed to Covid



A special Doctors Roundtable on the pandemic#702Breakfast pic.twitter.com/WxMV2Guldj — Bongani Bingwa - (@bonglez) July 1, 2021

Devastated to hear of the passing of my friend, colleague and someone who has played such a big role in my broadcasting career.



I have known Dan Maswanganye for more than 30 years, he was one of the first people I met at 702. pic.twitter.com/H5pcYYj69q — Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) June 30, 2021

Ah Bra Dan! Not you succumbing to this awful virus! What a loss to @BrandPrimedia. You were the BOSS of outside broadcasts; elections, inaugurations, the best technical manager. And that laugh? EVERYTHING made you laugh! You & @AkiAnastasiou & @thomasmmanamela made life beautiful pic.twitter.com/f7rPqrl3QT — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) June 30, 2021

Bra Dan worked at Primedia Broadcasting for 37 years and has been described as a consummate professional who was warm, welcoming and had infectious laughter.Tributes have been pouring in on social media.