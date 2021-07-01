Radio News South Africa

RIP Dan Maswanganye

1 Jul 2021
Fondly known as Bra Dan, Dan Maswanganye passed away in hospital on Tuesday night due to Covid-19 complications. Maswanganye was the technical manager at Primedia Broadcasting in Johannesburg.
Bra Dan worked at Primedia Broadcasting for 37 years and has been described as a consummate professional who was warm, welcoming and had infectious laughter.Tributes have been pouring in on social media.





