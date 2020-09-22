Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Masa makes the Nedbank IMC 2020 an approved course

22 Sep 2020
Issued by: IMC Conference
The Marketing Association of South Africa (Masa), the Saqa-registered professional body for the marketing industry, has created an online course from the Nedbank IMC 2020. The conference was presented in association with Masa and took place virtually on the 24 July 2020 with 1,200 delegates. The conference was a first of its kind and was described as 'setting the virtual conference benchmark'.
Enrico du Plessis
Broadcast live via green screen studios in Johannesburg, Cape Town, London and Miami, most presentations were in the 15-minute Ted Talk-style that the conference has become best known for. Thanks to the excellent content and lineup of international and local speakers, Masa has made the entire day’s worth of presentations and recorded sessions available on the Masa CPD platform.

“We have no doubt that the exceptional content generated by the Nedbank IMC 2020 merits a course of this nature. It does not just add tremendous value for the benefit and purpose of our designated members, who could not attend on the day, but also to those still contemplating becoming certified as professionally designated marketers. I further believe that it creates an enormous opportunity for employers to utilise this extremely cost-effective offering to motivate and expose young marketers in all focus areas of the industry,” says Enrico du Plessis, chairperson of Professional Designation Board and project leader: professional designations-marketing industry.

Marketers who missed the conference or those who want to bring the content to their teams as an ideal learning opportunity, can simply log on to their profile or create one at MarkEdOnline. The content will be available under the Online on Demand – Courses page for a fee of R450 excl. VAT. Designated marketers can claim 10 CPD points and will receive a CPD certificate, provided they complete the online assessment successfully and registered the Masa council on their profile. All non-designated marketers will also be issued a certificate upon successful completion of the online assessment.

The Nedbank IMC 2020 sets benchmark with virtual conference

Originally scheduled to take place in March 2020, the sold-out Nedbank IMC 2020 went virtual on 24 July as the first-of-its-kind virtual marketing conference in Africa...

Issued by IMC Conference 31 Jul 2020


“We are proud of our relationship with Masa and are delighted they believe our conference worthy of a CPD approved marketing course,” adds Dale Hefer, IMC CEO.

Visit https://www.marked.online/ to register a profile, log on and attend the course.

For media enquiries, contact:


Dale Hefer
Tel: 083 630 6727
Email: moc.ecnerefnoccmi@elad

Website: www.imcconference.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IMCConference
Twitter: @IMCConf

IMC ConferenceThe Integrated Marketing Communication Conference (IMC Conference) is a one day, content packed event with a central theme focused on using different combinations of communication disciplines (i.e. Advertising, Direct Marketing, Public Relations, etc.) in synergy, with the purpose of delivering the right message to the desired audience.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: MASA, Marketing Association of South Africa, SAQA, Marketing

Related

Business and Arts South AfricaBasa appoints 2 new directors1 day ago
365 DigitalIdentity and the power of audio to amplify an effective marketing channel16 Sep 2020
MyBroadbandHow MyBroadband helps South African ICT companies to grow10 Sep 2020
#ACACaresCovid19: #BrandAdland - Building leadership, livelihoods and legacies9 Sep 2020
OliverThe bottom line is not the only indicator of success in customer satisfaction8 Sep 2020
356 Oak HoldingsSME South Africa launches online B2B service marketplace for SMEs3 Sep 2020
GorillaGorilla gets off to a 'humming' start with Huletts Sugar31 Aug 2020
BrandfundiThe market is vulnerable; raise your EQ28 Aug 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz