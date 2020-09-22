Masa makes the Nedbank IMC 2020 an approved course

The Marketing Association of South Africa (Masa), the Saqa-registered professional body for the marketing industry, has created an online course from the Nedbank IMC 2020. The conference was presented in association with Masa and took place virtually on the 24 July 2020 with 1,200 delegates. The conference was a first of its kind and was described as 'setting the virtual conference benchmark'.