Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BoomtownPrimedia BroadcastingMaximizer SoftwareBrand AvatarBroad MediaDentsuOrnicoDelta Victor BravoeatbigfishBrand InfluenceBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHOT 102.7FMMann MadeVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


17 talented filmmakers selected for Youth Filmmaker Project

5 Jul 2023
After 800 plus applications were received, selection panels have chosen the final 17 participants into the Youth Filmmaker Project.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

A partnership between SABC, The NFVF, KZN Film Commission and Sisanda Henna Films, to nurture the best writing-directing talent under the age of 35 in the country, into an incubator program that culminates in them directing their debut professional short film for global distribution.

The program has 11 writer-directors, 4 directors, and 2 writers. Only the best 10 films will be produced as a series.

Teboho Mahlatsi has been instrumental in local TV and film production. Source: Bomb Productions.
Shaka Ilembe and Yizo Yizo co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi passes away

By 1 day ago

Over the June-16 weekend, they held its first workshop, bringing all the filmmakers from different parts of the country into one space. Learning the building blocks of story engineering and pathways into the world of professional writing and directing motion pictures, led by a team of mentors and facilitators.

The workshops continue over the next two months as the filmmakers develop their screenplays under the guidance of mentors. Filmmakers will spend time on other productions to gain practical professional experience before shooting their own films at the end of the year.

The films will be entered into film festivals and be screened once production is complete and will air on SABC and a streaming platform.

NextOptions
Read more: Film, mentorship, NFVF, youth, KZN Film Commission



Related

Teboho Mahlatsi has been instrumental in local TV and film production. Source: Bomb Productions.
Shaka Ilembe and Yizo Yizo co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi passes away1 day ago
Image supplied. Beïnvloedbaar (Influenceable), a new movie, shows the dark side of social media, influence and power
New local movie shows dark side of social media29 Jun 2023
9 female African film professionals selected for Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy
9 female African film professionals selected for Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy28 Jun 2023
Source:
SA youth are saving, Nedbank research shows27 Jun 2023
Almost 200 graduates have gone through the programme in the past eight years. Source: Supplied.
#YouthMonth: Insights into Nahana Graduate Programme with head of learning Papikie Seopa27 Jun 2023
Image supplied. HMD Global has looked at what is important to the youth in South Africa today
#YouthMonth: SA youth a powerful buying market27 Jun 2023
#YouthMonth: Amonge Sinxoto on bringing imagination to life
#YouthMonth: Amonge Sinxoto on bringing imagination to life22 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Youth empowerment: Department of Tourism and partners host community engagement22 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz