Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BoomtownPrimedia BroadcastingMaximizer SoftwareBrand AvatarBroad MediaDentsuOrnicoDelta Victor BravoeatbigfishBrand InfluenceBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHOT 102.7FMMann MadeVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Branding Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Boomtown revamps National Space Agency's visual brand identity

5 Jul 2023
Issued by: Boomtown
The South African National Space Agency (Sansa) turned to Boomtown to invigorate its visual identity in a way that raises the space agency's profile within South Africa yet retains its global recognition amongst its peers.
Boomtown revamps National Space Agency's visual brand identity

While Sansa plays a vital role in providing the infrastructure and personnel to make sure systems like telecommunication networks, GPS navigation and weather reports are constantly available to the South African public, not many people know they exist or understand their impact on their daily lives.

The Boomtown team of specialists put to work for Sansa included design director Jesse Sharkie, and designers Nick de Beer, Danelle Claassen and Michelle Conway-Cleaves.

In a nutshell, the challenge was to reinvigorate its design language to thrust the brand into a contemporary design space more befitting of an African space agency without abandoning the ‘old’ identity entirely and risking losing its global presence.

“Boomtown’s strategy team of Stuart Innell and Lara-Anne Derbyshire first developed a new brand strategy centred around creating a ‘legacy of impact’. This idea spoke of a lasting and committed contribution to South Africa and was used as the North Star in guiding Sansa’s refreshed brand identity,” said Sharkie.

Boomtown revamps National Space Agency's visual brand identity

“From there, the brand design team began the work to roll out its identity and design solution. This focused on a design language system that showcased directly where impact was being made and highlighted the connection back to Sansa using an authentically South African space aesthetic.

“To ensure this authenticity speaks to the very hearts of South Africans, we turned to South African culture for inspiration and combine our visual aesthetic with that of the visual cues of space. This resulted in African beadwork, pattern work and assegais being combined with the infinite and impactful nature of space to create ‘impact radials’.

“These radials not only bring focus on where impact is being made, they emphasise that impact is not only on the individual, it radiates outwards to all communities in South Africa. It's an effect that is felt in the lives of those across the country, where Sansa's impact enables lasting memories and true moments of connection between friends and families,” he concluded.

NextOptions
Boomtown
We are an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in creative brand design, integrated communications, and digital marketing. We believe that everyone can look, but not everyone can see. It's why we use on-the-ground market immersion and create culturally relevant, creative solutions to connect brands with hearts.
Read more: Boomtown, SANSA, South African National Space Agency, Jesse Sharkie, Nick de Beer



Related

Boomtown delivers refreshed CI for Mertech Marine
BoomtownBoomtown delivers refreshed CI for Mertech Marine22 Jun 2023
Delia Gennis, client account director at Boomtown.
#BehindtheSelfie: Delia Genis, client service director at Boomtown24 May 2023
Boomtown creates national activation for Woodlands Dairy's new First Choice Harvest Oat Drink
BoomtownBoomtown creates national activation for Woodlands Dairy's new First Choice Harvest Oat Drink16 May 2023
Source © Ismagilov The 21 April is the UN World Creativity Day
UN World Creativity Day: What is creativity today?21 Apr 2023
Boomtown awarded Wimpy ATL business
BoomtownBoomtown awarded Wimpy ATL business6 Apr 2023
Boomtown CEO Glen Meier says real societal change by brands is only possible through intimacy
#BizTrends2023: Brands to create societal impact through intimacy11 Jan 2023
Badri Younes the Deputy Associate Administrator for Space Communications and Navigation at The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Johanna Botha the Mayor of Laingsburg and Dr Phil Mjwara from the Department of Science and Innovation attend the sod turning ceremony for Africa's first Deep Space Ground Station in Matjiesfontein, South Africa, 8 November 2022. Reuters/Shafiek Tassiem
South Africa's new ground station to help NASA track space flights10 Nov 2022
Boomtown launches new brand positioning for Easigas
BoomtownBoomtown launches new brand positioning for Easigas13 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz