Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BoomtownPrimedia BroadcastingMaximizer SoftwareBrand AvatarBroad MediaDentsuOrnicoDelta Victor BravoeatbigfishBrand InfluenceBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHOT 102.7FMMann MadeVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Revealing the Cape's finest: Be part of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards and share your favourites

5 Jul 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Kfm 94.5 is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Kfm Best of the Cape Awards for the third consecutive year. The awards set out to uncover the crème de la crème of the region's businesses, entrepreneurs, activities, and services, to showcase the absolute pinnacle of what the Cape has to offer.
Revealing the Cape's finest: Be part of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards and share your favourites

The station's more than 1.1 million listeners (BRC RAMS) are invited to first nominate and then vote for outstanding businesses across 30 categories. The best sights, tastes, experiences, and simply what they believe to be the best of the best in the Cape!

Kfm Mornings host Darren Simpson says the campaign's success depends entirely on the station’s listeners.

"The true magic of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards lies in the power of our listeners. It's their participation and enthusiasm that makes this event so exceptional. The people of the Cape get to choose their favourites based on their personal experiences. Last year's response was amazing, with an incredible 130,000 votes flooding in. We can't wait to see the Cape community rally together once more to celebrate and showcase the gems that define this remarkable region," says Simpson.

The people of the Cape awarded Table Mountain Aerial Cableway the coveted title of Best Tourist Attraction last year. Will they hang on to it?
The people of the Cape awarded Table Mountain Aerial Cableway the coveted title of Best Tourist Attraction last year. Will they hang on to it?
The people of the Cape voted the Boer and Butcher’s biltong as the best of the best. Who will be nominated this year?
The people of the Cape voted the Boer and Butcher’s biltong as the best of the best. Who will be nominated this year?

Kfm 94.5 station manager, Hennie Myburgh says the awards have proven to be a game-changer for the region’s local businesses and home-grown entrepreneurs.

“These awards offer a golden opportunity for deserving enterprises to receive the recognition needed to thrive. The exposure they receive, both on-air and in terms of digital, propels them into the spotlight. It means they can continue to make a lasting impact and deliver outstanding experiences to their valued customers,” says Myburgh.

To ensure all deserving businesses are represented, the station is introducing four new categories to the mix this year.

Participants can now nominate their favourite contenders in the Best Local Craft Spirit Brand, Best Bakery, Best Weekend Stay, and Best Professional Service Provider categories. Additionally, a brand-new accolade, the Station's Choice Award, has been introduced to acknowledge a business that may not have garnered enough votes for a win but has left a lasting impression on the judges.

Simpson says each of the 30 categories celebrates the exceptional individuals and establishments that contribute to the Cape's allure.

“The awards tell a story of why the Cape is such a lekker place to live. We’ve got it all. Our vibrant culture, rich history, exquisite cuisine, and warm hospitality are all set against the backdrop of stunning natural landscapes. By recognising and supporting the people who deliver the best of the region to us, we amplify the Cape's distinctiveness and inspire a deep sense of pride and appreciation for the offerings found within the place we call home,” says Simpson.

Who will come out tops in the category of Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant this time? Damhuis Restaurant was the previous proud winner.
Who will come out tops in the category of Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant this time? Damhuis Restaurant was the previous proud winner.
Just Style Me Hair Studio's women proudly show off their Best Hairdresser award. Will they be in the running again this year?
Just Style Me Hair Studio's women proudly show off their Best Hairdresser award. Will they be in the running again this year?

To make your voice heard and nominate the business you believe to be the best, visit kfm.co.za and scroll through the categories. Nominations are open, and close on Friday, 14 July.

The finalists will be announced on Tuesday, 25 July, and voting will open on Wednesday, 26 July for the public to decide who will certifiably be the best of the Cape!

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, 15 August.

#bestofthecapeawards

The 2023 categories for the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards are as follows:

    Eat and Drink:

  1. Best Date Night Restaurant
  2. Best Breakfast Spot
  3. Best Coffee
  4. Best Family Restaurant
  5. Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant
  6. Best Takeaway Spot
  7. Best Local Craft Beer
  8. Best Local Craft Spirit Brand (Gin, Brandy, etc.) NEW
  9. Best Biltong
  10. Best Bakery NEW

    Experience:

  11. Best Farmstall
  12. Best Adventure Experience
  13. Best Tourist Attraction
  14. Best Wine Farm Experience
  15. Best Kids Party Spot

    Stay:

  16. Best Hotel
  17. Best Weekend Stay NEW
  18. Best Dorpie
  19. Best Wedding Venue
  20. Best Market

    Fan Favourite:

  21. Best Amateur Sports Club
  22. Best Professional Sports Team or Person
  23. Best Local Musician

    Businesses:

  24. Best Neighbourhood Shop
  25. Best Hairdresser
  26. Best Barber
  27. Best Place to Sweat
  28. Best Online Store
  29. Best Internet Service Provider
  30. Best Professional Service Provider NEW

    Bonus category: The Station’s Choice Award (not open for nominations or voting) NEW

NextOptions
Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: Kfm, Darren Simpson, Hennie Myburgh



Related

One year on - reflecting on the impact of the historic Feeding Our Future radiothon
Primedia BroadcastingOne year on - reflecting on the impact of the historic Feeding Our Future radiothon1 Jun 2023
Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren joins star-studded Galaxy KDay lineup
Primedia BroadcastingAfrikaans singer Kurt Darren joins star-studded Galaxy KDay lineup25 Jan 2023
Wishes do come true with Letters to Santa
Primedia BroadcastingWishes do come true with Letters to Santa15 Dec 2022
Stars set to explode onto the stage at Galaxy KDay
Primedia BroadcastingStars set to explode onto the stage at Galaxy KDay3 Nov 2022
Jacaranda FM is looking for the next big voice
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM is looking for the next big voice21 Oct 2022
Jacaranda FM named finalist for 14 SA Radio Awards
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM named finalist for 14 SA Radio Awards8 Sep 2022
Jacaranda FM brings back 'Only Local' pop-up station this Heritage Month
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM brings back 'Only Local' pop-up station this Heritage Month2 Sep 2022
Jacaranda FM announces Top 40 Show and other line-up developments
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM announces Top 40 Show and other line-up developments4 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz