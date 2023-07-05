Revealing the Cape's finest: Be part of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards and share your favourites

Kfm 94.5 is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Kfm Best of the Cape Awards for the third consecutive year. The awards set out to uncover the crème de la crème of the region's businesses, entrepreneurs, activities, and services, to showcase the absolute pinnacle of what the Cape has to offer.

The station's more than 1.1 million listeners (BRC RAMS) are invited to first nominate and then vote for outstanding businesses across 30 categories. The best sights, tastes, experiences, and simply what they believe to be the best of the best in the Cape!

Kfm Mornings host Darren Simpson says the campaign's success depends entirely on the station’s listeners.

"The true magic of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards lies in the power of our listeners. It's their participation and enthusiasm that makes this event so exceptional. The people of the Cape get to choose their favourites based on their personal experiences. Last year's response was amazing, with an incredible 130,000 votes flooding in. We can't wait to see the Cape community rally together once more to celebrate and showcase the gems that define this remarkable region," says Simpson.

The people of the Cape awarded Table Mountain Aerial Cableway the coveted title of Best Tourist Attraction last year. Will they hang on to it? The people of the Cape voted the Boer and Butcher’s biltong as the best of the best. Who will be nominated this year?

Kfm 94.5 station manager, Hennie Myburgh says the awards have proven to be a game-changer for the region’s local businesses and home-grown entrepreneurs.

“These awards offer a golden opportunity for deserving enterprises to receive the recognition needed to thrive. The exposure they receive, both on-air and in terms of digital, propels them into the spotlight. It means they can continue to make a lasting impact and deliver outstanding experiences to their valued customers,” says Myburgh.

To ensure all deserving businesses are represented, the station is introducing four new categories to the mix this year.

Participants can now nominate their favourite contenders in the Best Local Craft Spirit Brand, Best Bakery, Best Weekend Stay, and Best Professional Service Provider categories. Additionally, a brand-new accolade, the Station's Choice Award, has been introduced to acknowledge a business that may not have garnered enough votes for a win but has left a lasting impression on the judges.

Simpson says each of the 30 categories celebrates the exceptional individuals and establishments that contribute to the Cape's allure.

“The awards tell a story of why the Cape is such a lekker place to live. We’ve got it all. Our vibrant culture, rich history, exquisite cuisine, and warm hospitality are all set against the backdrop of stunning natural landscapes. By recognising and supporting the people who deliver the best of the region to us, we amplify the Cape's distinctiveness and inspire a deep sense of pride and appreciation for the offerings found within the place we call home,” says Simpson.

Who will come out tops in the category of Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant this time? Damhuis Restaurant was the previous proud winner. Just Style Me Hair Studio's women proudly show off their Best Hairdresser award. Will they be in the running again this year?

To make your voice heard and nominate the business you believe to be the best, visit kfm.co.za and scroll through the categories. Nominations are open, and close on Friday, 14 July.

The finalists will be announced on Tuesday, 25 July, and voting will open on Wednesday, 26 July for the public to decide who will certifiably be the best of the Cape!

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, 15 August.

The 2023 categories for the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards are as follows: