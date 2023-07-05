Industries

Africa


The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlist announced

5 Jul 2023
The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards have been announced.
Source: © 123rf The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards have been announced
Source: © 123rf 123rf The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards have been announced

Co-sponsored by Sanlam and Santam, the 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.

Established in 1974, the awards recognise outstanding financial journalists in print, online, radio and television media who are based in Africa, working in an African news organisation and publishing, or broadcasting their work on the continent.

The work of the finalists represents the best financial journalism in Africa, reporting on the continent’s challenges and progress in business, economic development and ESG: Business and Environment and ESG: Business and Society.

The awards carry a total cash prize of about R680,000.

Widespread participation from across the continent

One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition.

The new category, ESG, which has two sub-categories - Business and the Environment and Business and Society, received an impressive response from the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story.

The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries.

“The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespread participation from across the continent,” says Nixon Kariithi, chair of the independent judging panel.

“The entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles,” he adds.

The shortlist

Category: Business and companies
Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam SoleamaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Ann CrottyFinancial Mail
David McKayFinancial Mail
Dewald van RensburgamaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Rob RoseFinancial Mail
Category: Financial markets
David McKayFinancial Mail
Lisa SteynNews24
Marc HasenfussFinancial Mail
Rob RoseFinancial Mail
Ryk van NiekerkMoneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: Consumer financial education
Bruce WhitfieldRadio 702, The Money show with Bruce Whitfield
Londiwe ButheleziNews24, Today’s Trustee
Maya Fisher-FrenchCity Press, eNCA, Maya on Money
Ruan JoostePersonal Finance
Ryk van NiekerkMoneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: African Growth Story
Kingsley JeremiahThe Guardian, Nigeria
Mahamadi SebogoSidwaya, Burkina Faso
Mbongeni MguniMmegi, Botswana
Ndamu Sandu Business Times, Zimbabwe
Paul MurungiDaily Monitor, Uganda
Ronald AdamolekunPremium Times, Nigeria
Category: ESG: Business and the Environment
Denene ErasmusBusiness Day and BusinessLive, South Africa
Justice NwaforNigeria Tribune, Nigeria
Lisa SteynNews24, South Africa
Olugbenga AdanikinThe International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Nigeria
Paul MurungiDaily Monitor, Uganda
Ridwan Karim Dini-OsmanEIB Network, Ghana
Rob RoseFinancial Mail, South Africa
Category: ESG: Business and Society
Gbenga SalauThe Guardian, Nigeria
Lameez OmarjeeNews24
Lisa SteynNews24
Rob RoseFinancial Mail
Ryk van NiekerkMoneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: Broadcast – Audio/Radio
Bruce WhitfieldThe Money Show - Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567
Destiny OnyemihiaVoice of Nigeria
Henry Tataw EkambiCRTV, Cameroon
Ridwan Karim Dini-OsmanEIB Network, Ghana
Ruan JoostePersonal Finance
Ryk van NiekerkMoneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: Broadcast - TV/Video
Devi Sankaree GovenderThe Devi Show
Richard Gregory and Elle OosthuizenSteinhest on Showmax

Judging panel

The judging panel, led by Kariithi, comprised:

  • Angela Agoawike (Nigeria) – media practitioner
  • Emily Brown (Namibia) – media lecturer
  • Rayborn Bulley (Ghana) - financial journalism trainer
  • Paula Fray (South Africa) – media development trainer
  • Ylva Rodny-Gumede (South Africa) – journalism academic
  • Tom Indimuli (Kenya) – communications consultant
  • Ulrich Joubert – (South Africa) independent economist
  • Aggie Konde (Kenya) - advisor on ESG
  • Charles Naude (South Africa)– retired business news editor
  • Musa Zondi (South Africa) - former environmental news journalist.

NextOptions
Read more: journalism awards, Sanlam, Santam, Financial journalism, broadcasting, Financial Journalism Awards, ESG, publishing



