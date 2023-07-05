The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlist announced

Co-sponsored by Sanlam and Santam, the 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.
Established in 1974, the awards recognise outstanding financial journalists in print, online, radio and television media who are based in Africa, working in an African news organisation and publishing, or broadcasting their work on the continent.
The work of the finalists represents the best financial journalism in Africa, reporting on the continent’s challenges and progress in business, economic development and ESG: Business and Environment and ESG: Business and Society.
The awards carry a total cash prize of about R680,000.
One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition.
The new category, ESG, which has two sub-categories - Business and the Environment and Business and Society, received an impressive response from the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story.
The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries.
“The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespread participation from across the continent,” says Nixon Kariithi, chair of the independent judging panel.
“The entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles,” he adds.
|Category: Business and companies
|Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole
|amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
|Ann Crotty
|Financial Mail
|David McKay
|Financial Mail
|Dewald van Rensburg
|amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
|Rob Rose
|Financial Mail
|Category: Financial markets
|David McKay
|Financial Mail
|Lisa Steyn
|News24
|Marc Hasenfuss
|Financial Mail
|Rob Rose
|Financial Mail
|Ryk van Niekerk
|Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
|Category: Consumer financial education
|Bruce Whitfield
|Radio 702, The Money show with Bruce Whitfield
|Londiwe Buthelezi
|News24, Today’s Trustee
|Maya Fisher-French
|City Press, eNCA, Maya on Money
|Ruan Jooste
|Personal Finance
|Ryk van Niekerk
|Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
|Category: African Growth Story
|Kingsley Jeremiah
|The Guardian, Nigeria
|Mahamadi Sebogo
|Sidwaya, Burkina Faso
|Mbongeni Mguni
|Mmegi, Botswana
|Ndamu Sandu
|Business Times, Zimbabwe
|Paul Murungi
|Daily Monitor, Uganda
|Ronald Adamolekun
|Premium Times, Nigeria
|Category: ESG: Business and the Environment
|Denene Erasmus
|Business Day and BusinessLive, South Africa
|Justice Nwafor
|Nigeria Tribune, Nigeria
|Lisa Steyn
|News24, South Africa
|Olugbenga Adanikin
|The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Nigeria
|Paul Murungi
|Daily Monitor, Uganda
|Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman
|EIB Network, Ghana
|Rob Rose
|Financial Mail, South Africa
|Category: ESG: Business and Society
|Gbenga Salau
|The Guardian, Nigeria
|Lameez Omarjee
|News24
|Lisa Steyn
|News24
|Rob Rose
|Financial Mail
|Ryk van Niekerk
|Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
|Category: Broadcast – Audio/Radio
|Bruce Whitfield
|The Money Show - Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567
|Destiny Onyemihia
|Voice of Nigeria
|Henry Tataw Ekambi
|CRTV, Cameroon
|Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman
|EIB Network, Ghana
|Ruan Jooste
|Personal Finance
|Ryk van Niekerk
|Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
|Category: Broadcast - TV/Video
|Devi Sankaree Govender
|The Devi Show
|Richard Gregory and Elle Oosthuizen
|Steinhest on Showmax
The judging panel, led by Kariithi, comprised: