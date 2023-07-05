The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlist announced

The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards have been announced.

Co-sponsored by Sanlam and Santam, the 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.

Established in 1974, the awards recognise outstanding financial journalists in print, online, radio and television media who are based in Africa, working in an African news organisation and publishing, or broadcasting their work on the continent.

The work of the finalists represents the best financial journalism in Africa, reporting on the continent’s challenges and progress in business, economic development and ESG: Business and Environment and ESG: Business and Society.

The awards carry a total cash prize of about R680,000.

Widespread participation from across the continent

One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition.

The new category, ESG, which has two sub-categories - Business and the Environment and Business and Society, received an impressive response from the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story.

The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries.

“The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespread participation from across the continent,” says Nixon Kariithi, chair of the independent judging panel.

“The entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles,” he adds.

The shortlist

Category: Business and companies Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism Ann Crotty Financial Mail David McKay Financial Mail Dewald van Rensburg amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism Rob Rose Financial Mail Category: Financial markets David McKay Financial Mail Lisa Steyn News24 Marc Hasenfuss Financial Mail Rob Rose Financial Mail Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake Category: Consumer financial education Bruce Whitfield Radio 702, The Money show with Bruce Whitfield Londiwe Buthelezi News24, Today’s Trustee Maya Fisher-French City Press, eNCA, Maya on Money Ruan Jooste Personal Finance Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake Category: African Growth Story Kingsley Jeremiah The Guardian, Nigeria Mahamadi Sebogo Sidwaya, Burkina Faso Mbongeni Mguni Mmegi, Botswana Ndamu Sandu Business Times, Zimbabwe Paul Murungi Daily Monitor, Uganda Ronald Adamolekun Premium Times, Nigeria Category: ESG: Business and the Environment Denene Erasmus Business Day and BusinessLive, South Africa Justice Nwafor Nigeria Tribune, Nigeria Lisa Steyn News24, South Africa Olugbenga Adanikin The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Nigeria Paul Murungi Daily Monitor, Uganda Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman EIB Network, Ghana Rob Rose Financial Mail, South Africa Category: ESG: Business and Society Gbenga Salau The Guardian, Nigeria Lameez Omarjee News24 Lisa Steyn News24 Rob Rose Financial Mail Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake Category: Broadcast – Audio/Radio Bruce Whitfield The Money Show - Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567 Destiny Onyemihia Voice of Nigeria Henry Tataw Ekambi CRTV, Cameroon Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman EIB Network, Ghana Ruan Jooste Personal Finance Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake Category: Broadcast - TV/Video Devi Sankaree Govender The Devi Show Richard Gregory and Elle Oosthuizen Steinhest on Showmax

Judging panel

The judging panel, led by Kariithi, comprised: