Cell C appoints Rachael Ayo-Oladejo as its new chief of staff, strategy and business transformation

Cell C has announced Rachael Ayo-Oladejo as its newly appointed chief of staff, strategy and business transformation, reporting directly to CEO Jorge Mendes. With over 17 years of invaluable experience in the telecommunications industry, she brings a wealth of expertise to Cell C's executive team.

Rachael Ayo-Oladejo | image supplied

Having excelled in various roles across the enterprise, consumer, and customer operations, her journey began at (Vmobile) Airtel Nigeria and continued with significant contributions across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Notably, as the former executive for strategy, execution, and performance management at Vodacom's Consumer Business Unit, she worked closely with Mendes as part of his executive team, playing a pivotal role in shaping strategies that fuelled business growth and enhanced the consumer experience.

Her deep understanding of market dynamics, customer behaviour, and competitor insights enabled her to effectively orchestrate execution across multiple business units.

In addition to her professional achievements, she holds an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand Business School and a Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute. She has completed various leadership programmes and she also holds a Brain-Based Coaching certification from the Neuro Leadership Institute highlighting her dedication to personal and professional development and her commitment to driving positive change.

Driving Cell C's strategic initiatives

As chief of staff, strategy and business transformation, Ayo-Oladejo will play a critical role in driving Cell C's strategic initiatives and ensuring seamless execution across the organisation. Her expertise, dedication, and passion for driving meaningful change will undoubtedly contribute to the company's success in the years to come.

Expressing her excitement about the role, Ayo-Oladejo stated, "I am honoured and thrilled to join Cell C as the chief of staff, strategy and business transformation. I look forward to working closely with Jorge Mendes and the talented team at Cell C to drive the company's growth, forge collaboration across the business, and unlock new opportunities for success.''

CEO Jorge Mendes commented, "Rachael's appointment underscores the importance we place on strategic leadership and seamless execution. Her wealth of experience, proven track record, and deep industry insights make her the ideal candidate to play a pivotal role in our transformative journey to drive growth and profitability. I am confident that her appointment will further strengthen Cell C's position in the market in line with our strategic ambitions.''