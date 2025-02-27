Sansa Moon mission tracking a stark reminder of global cooperation

South Africa’s National Space Agency (Sansa) is providing critical tracking, telemetry, and command (TT&C) support for Intuitive Machines' IM-2 lunar mission, utilising its state-of-the-art ground station facilities at Hartebeesthoek (HBK). This vital support underscores South Africa's growing role in the international space sector and its commitment to advancing lunar exploration.

Sansa's HBK station began tracking the IM-2 spacecraft shortly after its launch, providing continuous coverage as it entered the southern hemisphere's view.

This support will continue for several days after the Athena lander's planned touchdown on the lunar surface.

"Lunar missions like IM-2 offer Sansa a unique platform to demonstrate our capabilities and contribute significantly to the global space community," stated Tiaan Strydom, acting executive director of Sansa Space Operations.

"Our preparations have been meticulous, ensuring we provide seamless and excellent support services throughout the contracted mission duration."

Water on the moon

Intuitive Machines' IM-2 mission is a pioneering effort to demonstrate water-hunting infrastructure services on the Moon.

The mission will showcase lunar mobility, resource prospecting, and analysis of volatile substances, representing a critical step towards identifying potential water sources – a key element for establishing sustainable infrastructure on the Moon and beyond.

"Lunar missions are inherently complex and costly, demanding precision and diligence at every stage,” added Strydom.

“We are honoured that Intuitive Machines has entrusted us with supporting IM-2, building upon our successful collaboration during the IM-1 mission.”

The IM-2 mission is part of Nasa's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, a key program designed to pave the way for future human missions and a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

looking up

Sansa is deploying its 26m and 12m diameter antennas at Hartebeesthoek to track the spacecraft using high-frequency radio signals, ensuring it remains on its intended trajectory within the southern hemisphere's coverage area.

Joint simulations and rigorous equipment tests were conducted by Sansa and Intuitive Machines teams at the site in preparation for the launch.

"Supporting missions like IM-2 aligns directly with Sansa's strategic goal of increasing space-relevant knowledge generation and enhancing South Africa's contribution to space innovation and competitiveness,” concludes Strydom.

“Furthermore, our involvement in both IM-1 and IM-2 reinforces South Africa's dedication to fostering international partnerships and expanding humanity's understanding of space."