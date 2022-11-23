Eduvos Graphic Design alum making waves in film industry

Eduvos alum, Bianca Lee Burgess, is making waves in the visual effects industry. The former graphic design student is working for a Canadian-based production company where she has worked on Bafta and Emmy award-winning shows.

Bianca Lee Burgess

Burgess, who studied a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design at Eduvos Tyger Valley campus, has been involved in visual effects for the last seven years, working at production companies in both the UK and Canada. Her projects include the likes of Chernobyl, Black Mirror – both Bafta-winning shows – and the Tom and Jerry movie. She now lives in Canada and works at Imagine Engine, a company that worked on movies such as Chappie and District 9.

Recently, Burgess worked on The Book of Boba Fett which won an Emmy for outstanding visual effects. She is currently working on another Star Wars project, The Mandalorian (season 3), which she says is her “all-time favourite TV show”.

She learned 3D animation in her final year at Eduvos and chose to go down this path as it is tech focused and allows her to be creative. Her studies in graphic design taught her to be deadline driven and gave her a design foundation that she says helps her be a more well-rounded artist.

When asked why she chose to study at Eduvos, Burgess says, "When I saw the wide variety the curriculum had to offer from Typography, Storyboarding, all the way to 3D Animation I wanted to join. It seemed like a well-rounded course, covering a lot of different topics, which became a good foundation for me.”

Her lecturers were a major part of her success and enjoyment of the course. “They taught me to think critically and to listen to other people's opinions, which really helped me to embrace feedback and be ok with making changes and staying open-minded.” Burgess adds that the advice they gave her has not only helped in her career but also in her personal life.

Burgess points out that one does not require a degree in the creative field, but said that her time at Eduvos helped her build a solid foundation. “If you are looking for guidance and structure then [I would recommend Eduvos],” says Burgess. “Especially if you are unsure about what path you want to take. At Eduvos they cover a wide range of subjects so it can help one figure out what route is best for you.”

Burgess urges prospective graphic designers to ask for feedback and not be dejected by rejection. “Something I wish someone told me when I left University is don't let rejection get you down, if you don't get your dream job after one rejection that is ok, find out what you can improve and keep trying till you get it right.”

Watch the breakdown reel of The Book of Boba Fett here.

Find out more about the Eduvos Graphic Design qualification here.