NYF TV and Film Awards open for entries

The 2023 New York Festivals (NYF) TV and Film Awards competition is now accepting entries.

The New York Festivals Television and Film Awards celebrates innovative storytelling from around the globe and honours content creators whose compelling programmes reach international audiences.

For 2023, New York Festivals has updated several categories reflecting the evolving nature of the industry.

“Journalists today are finding new ways to keep viewers informed in our ever-changing and interconnected world. Here at New York Festivals, we want to be able to amplify their dedication with categories tailored for those purposes,” said Rose Anderson, VP and executive director of New York Festivals TV and Film Awards. “We are thrilled to partner once again with the WaterBear Network honouring documentary filmmakers who are using their talents to save our planet.”

Documentary categories award in-depth storytelling with a distinctive point of view. New Documentary categories include Best Nonfiction Series and Investigative Journalism.

News Programs categories for 2023 include Best Breaking News Coverage, Best Continuing News Coverage, and Best Investigative News Coverage.

News Reports/Features include Breaking News Story Coverage, Continuing News Story Coverage, Financial News Report, Heroes Feature, Human Interest Feature, Investigative Report and Legal News Report.

New York Festivals TV and Film Awards debuted a prestigious new award for 2022, the WaterBear Award, a partnership between WaterBear Network that honours the highest scoring documentary across the Climate Change and Sustainability, Environment and Ecology, and Nature and Wildlife categories.

Together, NYF and WaterBear Network honoured Hippo King, Nature and Wildlife with the inaugural WaterBear Award.

For the sixth consecutive year, Al Jazeera English Qatar’s coverage of international issues and wide-ranging themes earned the network the prestigious title of Broadcaster of the Year. Done and Dusted earned the Production Company of the Year Award for 2022.

Due to ongoing global pandemic quarantine restrictions, the 2022 NYF TV and Film Awards winners were honoured via a virtual ceremony on 26 April during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The 2023 TV and Film Awards Storytellers Gala will take place at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas on 18 April 2023. All NYF TV and Film Award winners have access to the multi-day event.

The deadline to enter the 2023 Television and Film Awards competition is 31 December, 2022. To view entry details and competition rules and regulations visit here. For a complete list of 2023 categories, visit here.

To view the 2022 TV & Film Awards winner’s showcase, go here.