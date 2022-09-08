Jacaranda FM features in 11 categories at SA Radio's most prestigious awards

Commercial Station of the Year 2022 Best Commercial Breakfast Show Presenter – Martin Bester Best Commercial Breakfast Show – Breakfast with Martin Bester Best Commercial Community Project for Good Morning Angels – Helping single mom Nkami back on her feet Best Commercial Community Project for Good Morning Angels – Making a terminally ill cancer patient’s wish a reality Best Commercial Community Project for Good Morning Angels – Youth Day – DJ Lamiez Holworthy and the Garaletsang Children’s Home Best Commercial Content Producer – Megan Mitchell for Breakfast with Martin Bester Best Commercial Radio Afternoon Drive presenter – Rian van Heerden Best Commercial Afternoon Drive show – The Scenic Drive with Rian Best Commercial Sports Presenter – Joe Mann Best Commercial Night Time Show – Love Songs with Danny Painter Best Commercial Radio Innovation – Breakfast with Martin Bester Best Commercial Radio Innovation – Jacaranda FM Bright Star Inductees - Owen Crafford

The SA Radio Awards recognises and credits the best talent, content, and innovation in local radio broadcasting, with the coveted ‘Station of the Year Award’ cementing Jacaranda FM’s position as Mzansi’s favourite radio station last year.

Jacaranda FM is shortlisted for ‘Best Commercial Station of the Year’ again, as well as ‘Best Commercial Radio Innovation’ for it’s brave and purpose-driven work in the metaverse and digital events hosted throughout the year.

The station’s beloved breakfast show keeps earning fan love and nominations as radio genius Martin Bester is nominated for the ‘Best Commercial Breakfast Show Presenter’. ‘Breakfast with Martin Bester’ show producer Megan Mitchell is nominated for ‘Best Commercial Content Producer’ for a show that delivers highly relatable content to a morning audience of 850,000 listeners. Both radio mavens won these prestigious industry awards as well as ‘Breakfast with Martin Bester’ winning the ‘Best Commercial Breakfast Show’ in the country last year. The popular breakfast show is shortlisted for the win again this year, as well as ‘Best Commercial Radio Innovation’.

“Breakfast with Martin Bester is the beacon of radio excellence. Whether he’s making a singing teacher’s dream come true by asking Ed Sheeran to sing a song with her, completely changing the life of a single mother who’d given up, engaging with celebrities, or creating a kids' band and helping them co-write a hit radio single, Martin always raises the bar and pushes his team towards radio gold,” comments Hennie Myburgh, programme manager, Jacaranda FM.

This year a few new names appear as finalist alongside repeating nominations. Newly nominated but no stranger to the airwaves, Danny Painter, is nominated for ‘Best Commercial Night Time Show’ as she helps bring Jacaranda FM fans’ evening soundtracks to life with her outstanding ability to connect with her audience during the ‘Love Songs with Danny Painter’ show.

“To be shortlisted for so many awards alongside such formidable competitors is extremely rewarding. We have been fine-tuning our brand experience strategy whilst ensuring that our content, relevance, music, and hyper-local information stays central to delivering world-class radio to the Jacaranda FM community. I think our laser focus on ensuring the best audio experience for our listeners is highlighted through these accolades, and of course we hope to retain our ‘Station of the Year’ bragging rights,” adds Myburgh.

Joe Mann scores the ultimate goal with his nomination as the ‘Best Commercial Sports Presenter’ and Owen Crafford gets the special nod as ‘Bright Star’ nominee. Jacaranda FM also received two nominations for ‘Best Commercial Radio Afternoon Drive Presenter’ Rian van Heerden, and ‘Best Commercial Afternoon Drive Show nomination’ for ‘The Scenic Drive’.

Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels is a well known community upliftment feature that has broadcast every week, for the past 16 years, without ever missing a single feature. This unique track record, combined with the diverse and immediate assistance given to the various communities that plug into Jacaranda FM has given rise to three nominations in ‘Best Commercial Community Project' category.

“These award nominations allow the people behind the music and the shows to take a moment and celebrate their excellence amongst peers and presenters we all look up to – we’re wishing every finalist the best of luck this year,” adds Myburgh.

The Radio Awards take place on 26 November 2022. See the full list of finalists here.



