Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme calls for entries

The Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme, which aims to unearth fresh talent across a multitude of creative sectors, has issued a call for entry to its annual talent search.

Image supplied: Previous emerging creative Luke Rudman

A group of 20 young architects, fashion designers, illustrators, furniture designers, jewellers, graphic designers, filmmakers and multi-disciplinary mavericks from across South Africa will be selected for the 2023 intake.

The Class of 2023 will be featured on the Design Indaba platform and receive a year of prolonged national and international media exposure including online video, web articles and social media posts.

The support programme also aims to provide the next generation of designers with educational opportunities and mentorship. Successful entrants gain access to a wealth of information from mentors and industry exposure.

This programme was founded in 2005 and has helped launch celebrated and vibrant young designers such as LVMH prize-winning fashion designer Thebe Magugu, who has recently collaborated with Adidas; furniture designer and owner of TheUrbanative Mpho Vackier, who won the Stewardship award at 100% Design South Africa 2022; globally-known ceramicist Andile Dyalvane; maverick milliner Crystal Birch; and multidisciplinary artist Atang Tshikare, among many others.

Design Indaba founder Ravi Naidoo said, “Heading into the 18th year of this programme, we’ve had the privilege of seeing numerous stellar talents emerge and shine ever more brightly over the years as their careers develop. We’re extremely proud to have been part of this process to catalyse the advancement of creative individuals within the broader industry here in South Africa and we’re grateful to our partners for helping to make this possible.”

Are you - or someone you know - the country’s next design star? Apply to become part of Design Indaba’s Emerging Creative Class of 2023 here.

Submissions close on 30 November 2022.



