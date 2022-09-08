Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

APO GroupKantarPrimedia BroadcastingFCB JoburgYFM 99.2Joe PublicHot 102.7FMCarry1stTPDCDMASATQ GroupGreatstockDSTV Media SalesPrimedia OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Content Writer - Communication Channels Pretoria
  • Senior Digital Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Middleweight Copywriter Gauteng
  • Content Specialist Remote
  • Digital Strategist Cape Town
  • Brand Coordinator Cape Town
  • Senior Designer Johannesburg
  • Senior Writer and Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Junior Traffic Manager Cape Town
  • PR Account Director Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Social media is not a viable PR strategy

    8 Sep 2022
    Samantha HoggBy: Samantha Hogg
    A teenager receives a note from the back of the class. Do you like me? Tick the box: Yes or No. A sign of intent, to be sure.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    It’s fanciful to believe that a simple “like” creates a relationship of substance. Yet worldwide, businesses are investing millions of dollars in social media, considering it the ultimate form of brand promotion. Followed only by the elusive word-of-mouth it purports to offer. That sort of ‘talkability’ generates value that money can’t buy.

    Except that money is buying it. And, inherent in that transactional relationship is the misnomer that all opinions are equal. They’re not. An editor’s opinion is revered because it can never be bought. Any opinion worth listening to is not an opinion that can be scripted. Ideas and opinions worth consideration are those that are measured against all information.

    Source © raw pixel B2B PR is an important part of an organisation's communication with clients, suppliers, employees, and partners
    Why B2B marketing is essential to your business

    By 22 Aug 2022

    It is a mistake to believe that our social media audiences operate in naïve networks. In a world where nine-year-old children are referencing logos in their virtual experiences, the average connected human is discerning enough to recognise an inauthentic message. The consumer of the future will no longer digest the inedible. The impetus for real is… well, real. Very real. And equally urgent.

    Familiarity and saturation are not sound communication strategies. Just because everyone has a social media account it does not mean that they are comprehensively engaged. A legacy example of overwhelming media scale with poor messaging would be heavily censored state-controlled media. Consensus does not a purchase make. Be wary of the allure of the high number, low substance social media value equation.

    Strong brands know their value and context, and PR’s job is to curate the contextual landscape carefully. It is an invisible art form which sets the stage for a message to be heard, not just said. Being heard is about resonance and editorial context and integrity build that resonance.

    Image supplied. Davina Malan, senior consultant, Tribeca Public Relations, shares her passion for the PR profession
    Public relations: the perfect career

    By 19 Aug 2022

    Social media lacks the positive exclusion and gatekeeping function of traditional editorial media platforms and channels. We have gone from a world of one nominated town crier and several soapboxes to an inexhaustive number of soapboxes with millions of town criers. Too many active voices and inputs can swiftly divert your targeted message or campaign on a social media channel, something which is nearly impossible to rebalance due to open comment and sharing policies. And any effort to curtail the runaway train only fuels the fire.

    Great PR is about initiating and shaping conversations. Not embellishing them. Many brands adapt to the fallacy that a post or campaign, with significant sharing stats – the notion of going ‘viral’ – has delivered successful outcomes. But viral social media outcomes, are often negative events with notable shock value and very poor brand association. Or posts and campaigns, that are trivially vain in their tone and presentation, with the risk of undoing entrenched brand values.

    Source:
    Did Twitter ignore basic security measures? A cybersecurity expert explains a whistleblower's claims

    By 2 Sep 2022

    Demographics are destiny and this is particularly evident in social media. Any campaign or constructed brand message has a target audience, with age perhaps the most important marker. Social media audiences are skewed toward youth. If you are tasked with delivering a message or campaign that targets more mature demographics, unscrutinised social media assets become wasted time and resources.

    Purpose-driven communication is based on deep democratic principles. But safe, open communication relies on the right to respect a differing opinion. The broad social media environment cannot yet withstand the rigour of intellectual debate. The average contributor is more concerned with being right. The toxic word warfare begins. Even with the best intentions, it is too easy to accidentally trip into a narrative that quickly spins out of control. Sophisticated PR skillfully avoids placing the brand message in any form of high-risk environment. And, with stealth efficiency can extract a brand from any such conversation.

    What remains an achievable aspiration is to control the intended message and manage any potential misinterpretation thereof. This is markedly different from controlling the conversation. And infinitely more impactful. Social media works on frequency and scale and often lacks the clarity of messaging. It is a constituent part of a communications strategy. Not a viable strategy itself.

    As any teenager will tell you. Just because you receive a note doesn’t mean you must tick the yes box back, regardless of how flattering such an invite may be. Popularity is not purpose.

    NextOptions
    Samantha Hogg
    Samantha Hogg's articles

    About Samantha Hogg

    Samantha Hogg is the owner and managing director of GinjaNinjaPR.
    Read more: social media branding, pr and communications, Samantha Hogg, social media insights

    Related

    Source:
    #TheSocialAshTag: Are hashtags still relevant?23 Aug 2022
    Source:
    #NedbankIMC2022: Making storytelling count4 Aug 2022
    Source:
    #TheSocialAshTag: Sound-centric branding on social media27 Jul 2022
    Making LinkedIn work for you and your business
    Making LinkedIn work for you and your business11 Jul 2022
    #TheSocialAshTag: Piquing your Pinterest
    #TheSocialAshTag: Piquing your Pinterest8 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: Influencer marketing has evolved over the years
    Embracing the shift from 'influencer' to 'creator'14 Jun 2022
    Source: © -andrea-piacquadio Young PR professionals need to expose themselves to all aspects of the PR profession
    The importance being a PR all-rounder9 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: Shahan Ramkissoon is Eclipse Communications' new chief strategy officer
    #Newsmaker: Shahan Ramkissoon, Eclipse Communications chief strategy officer3 Jun 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz