#WomensMonth

    Why B2B marketing is essential to your business

    22 Aug 2022
    By: Sasha Kupritz
    When we think of Public Relations (PR), often the big consumer campaigns come to mind. However, equally as important is Business-to-Business (B2B) PR, where businesses marketing to other businesses, rather than individuals, build awareness and visibility within specific sectors and sector audiences.

    Source © raw pixel B2B PR is an important part of an organisation's communication with clients, suppliers, employees, and partners
    Source © raw pixel 123rf B2B PR is an important part of an organisation's communication with clients, suppliers, employees, and partners

    A focus on selling to other organisations

    Unlike consumer marketing, B2B does not intend on selling products to consumers. The focus is on promoting a business to help it sell to other organisations, rather than the public. Paid, earned, shared, and owned media can be used to achieve this objective.

    When B2B organisations concentrate on their public relations strategies, they pro-actively manage and nurture reputation among existing and potential clients, suppliers, employees, and partners. B2B PR aims to establish businesses as leaders in their industry, backed up by high-quality earned media coverage, helping to build and maintain long-term relationships and a positive reputation.

    In some cases, the B2B strategy may be used in conjunction with B2C campaigns to ensure that messaging is reaching all audiences necessary. For companies that sell to business and consumer audiences, for example, computer tech businesses, the two sides of PR will ensure that a rounded and thorough strategy is in place.

    Why B2B PR

    Purchasing goods and services on behalf of a business tends to be a more thought out and considered process than when consumers buy. B2B services are often expensive, so a lot of research goes into choosing the best business to provide the service or product, 67% of which is done online.

    As well as building general initial awareness, a strong PR strategy focusing on establishing a business within its key sectors will create a bank of credible media material demonstrating knowledge and expertise which can feed into the B2B buying decision-making process. Online press materials also boost overall SEO strategy, further supporting businesses during their potential clients’ exploration.

    When effectively executed, B2B communications ensure the brand is visible in the right places, that the messaging around the brand is compelling and convincing, and that all target audiences understand the business, what it has to offer and why it is a leader.

    In addition to attracting clients, B2B PR can bolster reputation among potential employees and partners. Communications positioning a business as an industry leader will establish the business as a good firm to work with or for, and improve the employer brand, attracting the best talent looking for the best opportunities within their industry.

    How to effectively create a B2B PR strategy

    Effective B2B strategies demand in-depth knowledge of a business’s key vertical media to ensure maximum results from placing press releases, thought leadership features or interviews within it. Frequently, a campaign will not be limited to just one target sector, so approaches need to recognise and appeal to media across a variety of industries.

    The best performing B2B PR pieces will have precise messaging and compelling insights, positioning the business as an authority within its industry. They will also be aimed at a carefully considered and relevant audience of key stakeholders.

    B2B PR tools

    B2B is vastly different from B2C and uses a different tool to identify the target market, unlike demographics, firmographics measures the macro and micro size of businesses.

    • Techniques can span from podcasts to thought leadership reports and creative infographics. These can then be leveraged to secure high-quality media coverage to raise awareness and understanding of a brand.
    • Campaigns can be supported with broadcast PR, where spokespeople from the business contribute to radio and television news programmes as expert commentators. This is an excellent way of amplifying a campaign or messages and relating to the current news agenda.
    • B2B profiling campaigns highlight the company in a wider business context with experts who build brand and reputation in the corporate world. These opportunities often allow for key messaging to be clearer and for the company to steer the topics of discussion to maximise impact.
    • Press offices and newsrooms play important roles in B2B comms. By staying on top of current affairs and creating and issuing reactive commentary, businesses can place themselves in the centre of a relevant and current news story and become media experts on the topic.

    About Sasha Kupritz

    Sasha Kupritz from TenacityPR is a public relations professional with years of experience in the industry.
