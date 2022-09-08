Ignite@Verve launched

Global agency Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital insight, has announced the launch of ignite@Verve, a new offer that blends traditional research with innovative methodologies to ‘supercharge insight’ for strategy and innovation.
Ignite@Verve takes Verve’s proven heritage in communities and smart digital research and combines it with a range of research specialisms and smart tools to meet the increasing demand for powerful, future-proofed consumer insight.
Comprised of strategists, semioticians, cultural analysts, behavioural scientists, anthropologists and UX analysts, the Ignite team is a group of expert practitioners whose aim is to deliver a deeper understanding of consumer behaviour in the context of changing culture.
The team utilise a set of smart tools, unique to Verve, which include: a sophisticated AI tool to analyse vast quantities of social data and de-code culture at scale; The Ignite Collective, a global network of cultural and creative individuals who provide extreme perspectives; and the Ignite Values Framework, a universal cultural values framework harnessing nuanced perspectives on how people think, feel and behave.
Kelly McKnight, executive director and head of Ignite comments: "Research needs to become more diverse in its thinking and holistic in its approach to support future and strategic decision-making for brands. We cannot look at behaviour in isolation; it needs to be contextualised within the prevailing culture and contrasted against outlier practices.
"Our team of skilled research specialists combine elements from a range of approaches, using AI, frameworks and unique perspectives to create future-proofed solutions for businesses. We’re not interested in ‘nuggets of insight’ – we want to deliver the type of insight that is career-changing for our clients!"
Brands such as the John Lewis Partnership, Sony Pictures, Walgreens, H&M, BBC Studios, innocent and Samsung have already benefited from the unique thinking and dynamic approach that is now formalised as ignite@Verve.
Verve Founder and CEO, Andrew Cooper added: "In such changing times what brand doesn’t want to answer big ‘future of’ type questions crucial to their business’s future success? I love ignite@Verve as it is an holistic joined up approach that enables us help answer such questions and itself change the ‘future of research’!”