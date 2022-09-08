Industries

    Ignite@Verve launched

    8 Sep 2022
    Issued by: VERVE
    Proposition delivers supercharged strategy and innovation to help brands understand 'the future of...'
    Ignite@Verve launched

    Global agency Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital insight, has announced the launch of ignite@Verve, a new offer that blends traditional research with innovative methodologies to ‘supercharge insight’ for strategy and innovation.

    Ignite@Verve takes Verve’s proven heritage in communities and smart digital research and combines it with a range of research specialisms and smart tools to meet the increasing demand for powerful, future-proofed consumer insight.

    Comprised of strategists, semioticians, cultural analysts, behavioural scientists, anthropologists and UX analysts, the Ignite team is a group of expert practitioners whose aim is to deliver a deeper understanding of consumer behaviour in the context of changing culture.

    The team utilise a set of smart tools, unique to Verve, which include: a sophisticated AI tool to analyse vast quantities of social data and de-code culture at scale; The Ignite Collective, a global network of cultural and creative individuals who provide extreme perspectives; and the Ignite Values Framework, a universal cultural values framework harnessing nuanced perspectives on how people think, feel and behave.

    Ignite@Verve launched

    Kelly McKnight, executive director and head of Ignite comments: "Research needs to become more diverse in its thinking and holistic in its approach to support future and strategic decision-making for brands. We cannot look at behaviour in isolation; it needs to be contextualised within the prevailing culture and contrasted against outlier practices.

    "Our team of skilled research specialists combine elements from a range of approaches, using AI, frameworks and unique perspectives to create future-proofed solutions for businesses. We’re not interested in ‘nuggets of insight’ – we want to deliver the type of insight that is career-changing for our clients!"

    Brands such as the John Lewis Partnership, Sony Pictures, Walgreens, H&M, BBC Studios, innocent and Samsung have already benefited from the unique thinking and dynamic approach that is now formalised as ignite@Verve.

    Verve Founder and CEO, Andrew Cooper added: "In such changing times what brand doesn’t want to answer big ‘future of’ type questions crucial to their business’s future success? I love ignite@Verve as it is an holistic joined up approach that enables us help answer such questions and itself change the ‘future of research’!”

    VERVE
    We're experts in community panels and smart digital research, delivering inspiring insight; vividly brought to life.

