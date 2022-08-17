DSM launches graphic design courses

The Digital School of Marketing has recently launched a suite of graphic design courses.

The courses deal with the following topics:

Principles of Graphic Design course

Graphic Design course

Intermediate Graphic Design course

Advanced Graphic Design course

Graphic Design and Intermediate Digital Marketing course

When Lisa Schneider, managing director of the Digital School of Marketing, was asked about why the digital marketing college had taken this bold decision to branch out into the world of graphic design education, she responded: “Launching a graphic design division for Digital School of Marketing was a logical step for the college as graphic design forms a part of marketing and the digital economy as a whole." Here is a breakdown of DSM’s new offering:

Advanced Graphic Design course

The Digital School of Marketing’s Advanced Graphic Design course will furnish you with the comprehensive knowledge you will need to work as a professional graphic designer. This includes all background and theoretic knowledge of design principles, Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop. Follow this link to read more about the course.

Graphic Design Course (with Adobe Illustrator)

Digital School of Marketing’s Graphic Design course will equip you with the knowledge you need to understand the core principles of visual communication, understand the business of the graphic design industry, and give you the fundamental knowledge that you need to be able to start designing on Adobe illustrator. Follow this link to read more about the course.

Graphic Design and Intermediate Digital Marketing Course

Digital School of Marketing’s Graphic Design and Intermediate Digital Marketing course will cover detailed knowledge of visual communication, all digital marketing channels and how to use them, and Adobe illustrator fundamental knowledge. You’ll walk away with:

Knowledge of what makes Graphic Design elements stand out

How to design logos, digital infographics, and print brochures comfortably

Understanding digital marketing communications

Indispensable knowledge of all Digital Marketing Channels and how to use them effectively

Practical and hands-on skills and knowledge of Graphic Design and Digital Marketing

Follow this link to read more about the course.

Intermediate Graphic Design course

Digital School of Marketing’s Intermediate Graphic Design course will equip you with the knowledge and skill you need to understand the fundamental principles of visual communication, understand the business of the graphic design industry, and give you the knowledge that you need to be able to start designing and working on Adobe illustrator and a layout artist on Adobe InDesign. Follow this link to read more about the course.

Principles of Graphic Design Course

The Principles of Graphic Design course is designed for anyone wishing to understand the theory behind design and what makes a design a great design. This course prepares candidates for a strong understanding of visual communication within the graphic design field. Additionally, students will walk away with a formidable understanding of business aspects in the field of graphic design and the ability to create a professional graphic design portfolio to showcase their work. Follow this link to read more about the course.

For a summary of all of our Graphic Design courses, follow this link.

The Digital School of Marketing is an online provider of accredited online digital marketing education which is accredited by the MICT Seta.

