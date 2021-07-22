NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise News South Africa

Smile Foundation appoints Kim Robertson Smith as new GM

22 Jul 2021
Non-profit organisation Smile Foundation has announced the appointment of Kim Robertson Smith as its new general manager, effective 1 August 2021. The foundation assists children suffering from facial conditions.
Kim Robertson Smith, GM, Smile Foundation
Says cofounder and executive chairperson Marc Lubner: “Having known Kim to be the compassionate, creative and driven leader that she is, there’s no better fit for this role.

"Welcome Kim, Smile Foundation looks forward to transforming many more lives, under your leadership.”

A registered nurse and healthcare professional, Smith has been part of the Smile Foundation team since its inception 21 years ago. Apart from the medical field, Smith’s career spans across different areas of fundraising and outreach programmes for various organisations. With her extensive managerial experience in the medical sales and marketing arena, she is no stranger to managing, mentoring, organising, training and motivating people.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to have been chosen as the general manager of the Smile Foundation. My aim is to continue, with the support of the wonderful Smile team, to see all our children's smiles. My life’s journey has always been to be involved with helping others and in this position I can continue to do what I love - helping children to become the ‘hero’ of their own story,” says Smith.
