Smile Foundation appoints Kim Robertson Smith as new GM

WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager.ByEvan-Lee Courie
TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
Non-profit organisation Smile Foundation has announced the appointment of Kim Robertson Smith as its new general manager, effective 1 August 2021. The foundation assists children suffering from facial conditions.
Kim Robertson Smith, GM, Smile Foundation
Says cofounder and executive chairperson Marc Lubner: “Having known Kim to be the compassionate, creative and driven leader that she is, there’s no better fit for this role.
"Welcome Kim, Smile Foundation looks forward to transforming many more lives, under your leadership.”
A registered nurse and healthcare professional, Smith has been part of the Smile Foundation team since its inception 21 years ago. Apart from the medical field, Smith’s career spans across different areas of fundraising and outreach programmes for various organisations. With her extensive managerial experience in the medical sales and marketing arena, she is no stranger to managing, mentoring, organising, training and motivating people.
“I am deeply honoured and grateful to have been chosen as the general manager of the Smile Foundation. My aim is to continue, with the support of the wonderful Smile team, to see all our children's smiles. My life’s journey has always been to be involved with helping others and in this position I can continue to do what I love - helping children to become the ‘hero’ of their own story,” says Smith.
