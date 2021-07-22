Smile Foundation appoints Kim Robertson Smith as new GM

Kim Robertson Smith, GM, Smile Foundation

Says cofounder and executive chairperson Marc Lubner: “Having known Kim to be the compassionate, creative and driven leader that she is, there’s no better fit for this role."Welcome Kim, Smile Foundation looks forward to transforming many more lives, under your leadership.”A registered nurse and healthcare professional, Smith has been part of the Smile Foundation team since its inception 21 years ago. Apart from the medical field, Smith’s career spans across different areas of fundraising and outreach programmes for various organisations. With her extensive managerial experience in the medical sales and marketing arena, she is no stranger to managing, mentoring, organising, training and motivating people.“I am deeply honoured and grateful to have been chosen as the general manager of the Smile Foundation. My aim is to continue, with the support of the wonderful Smile team, to see all our children's smiles. My life’s journey has always been to be involved with helping others and in this position I can continue to do what I love - helping children to become the ‘hero’ of their own story,” says Smith.